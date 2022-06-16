McDonald's proposal goes horribly wrong, sends internet into stitches

A well-intended McDonald's proposal has gone pear-shaped after a customer's romantic take-away order ended up being delivered to the wrong house.

The recipient, who not only discovered he didn't get the meal he ordered from Macca's, took to Reddit to share that he also found a note in his delivery that reads, "Will you marry me Kim?"

"So I ordered McDonald's via DoorDash and found this in the bag," the Canada-based Redditor captioned a photo of the delivery.

"Not only did the DoorDash driver get my order wrong, but I think he messed up some poor dude's plans..."

A McDonald's customer who proposed via a delivery may have to think about other ways to pop the question after his order ended up at the wrong house. Source: Reddit/Xagreuss

McJokes on the menu

The post, shared by user Xagreuss, has gone viral with over 41,000 upvotes and about 1,800 comments that mostly made light of the whole mishap.

"Will you McMarry me?" one Redditor jested.

"McYes," came a reply, followed by another. "I McLove you."

The thread continued with jokes about having a McBaby called McLovin, and getting a McDivorce, which prompted someone to reply, "I get the McHouse" while another quipped, "You can keep the McKids".

Other Reddit users commented about how a Macca's delivery probably wasn't the best way to propose.

"This was God giving them a second chance of proposing in a decent place," one Redditor commented.

"I actually think he saved that dude who's gonna propose with McDonald's meals. I mean really?" another asked.

Dashers not to blame

Meanwhile DoorDash drivers also chimed in, claiming their job is to deliver what was handed to them and not to look into the bags that are taped shut when they receive them.

"DoorDash driver here! We don't make your orders and we don't look in the bag (it's taped shut when we get it). That's 100% on McDonald's. You can pretty easily get a partial refund with a few quick messages to DoorDash support regarding that order though. Hope that helps!" one explained.

Story continues

"The dasher didn't get your order wrong, McDonald's did... all a dasher does is drive up and give them a code and then McDonald's gives them a sealed bag," wrote another.

The original poster, however, assumed the DoorDash driver was carrying multiple orders and simply mixed them up. He also claimed that he asked McDonald's to fix the error "but they refused and said it was on DoorDash to correct it".

Surprisingly, this isn't the first Macca's proposal to go wrong recently. Only last month, one man's romantic gesture went down in flames when he decided to propose at a busy McDonald's in South Africa and was savagely rejected by his girlfriend.

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroomau@yahoonews.com.

You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App Store or Google Play.