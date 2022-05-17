McDonald's selling its Russia business won't pummel profits: analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

McDonald's (MCD) unloading its operations in Russia in the wake of the country's devastating war on Ukraine may not deal a huge blow to the restaurant chain's bottom line.

The Golden Arches has 950 plus units in Russia that remain temporarily closed. The store base represents about 2% of McDonald's system-wide sales, calculates Jefferies analyst Andy Barish. Looking further, McDonald's Russia business hauls in roughly $2.25 billion of the company's annual sales, but only represents about 3% of its operating income, per Barish's calculations.

The relatively small ratio on operating income reflects a high mix of company-operated locations — which carry higher costs for McDonald's — in the country.

Barish estimates McDonald's generated $275 million in operating profits from Russia last year, resulting in an 11% to 12% margin for the market. That is below the international market more broadly for McDonald's of 18.7% last year and a 20% range historically for the segment.

A sign with the logo is on display near a McDonald&#39;s restaurant in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
A sign with the logo is on display near a McDonald's restaurant in Moscow, Russia May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

McDonald's last year generated $23.2 billion in sales and north of $10 billion in operating profits.

The restaurant giant said Monday that after 30 years operating in Russia — an arrival that came with much fanfare in the country — it would exit the Russia market entirely. The move follows a decision by nearly 1,000 companies to curtail operations in Russia, according to the Yale School of Management. The move by the Golden Arches came amid intense pressure on corporations to exit Russia.

McDonald's has started a process to find a buyer for the restaurant assets. The fast food company said it would incur a non-cash impairment charge of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion on its Russia assets.

The company reiterated its full year financial guidance, excluding the decision on Russia.

"We applaud the management and Board for making a values-based decision in line with ESG principles! The financial impact should be relatively modest and to some extent has already been discounted by the market," Barish said in a note to clients.

The long-time restaurant analyst reiterated a buy rating on McDonald's with a $306 price target.

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto: Stablecoin storm spreads after billions of tether is cashed out

    Crypto's stablecoin storm spreads as $7.6bn of USD tether is redeemed in one week.

  • Tesla stock pops as Elon Musk hints he could scrap Twitter deal

    Tesla shares cheer Elon Musk potential scrapping his deal for Twitter.

  • Elon Musk trolls Twitter CEO, McDonald’s leaving Russia permanently, Wix reports mixed earnings

    Elon Musk trolled Twitter's CEO on Twitter and says the company is claiming he violated his NDA; McDonald's announces it's selling all of its Russian stores amid the Ukraine war fallout; Wix reported mixed earnings for its latest quarter.

  • Pound Jumps Most in 17 Months as Traders Eye Tight Labor Market

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound rallied the most against the dollar since December 2020, as better-than-expected UK jobs numbers attracted traders to the beaten-down currency. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’Ste

  • What McDonald’s Leaving Means for Russia

    In news that’s not entirely surprising, McDonald’s is calling it quits in Russia after over 30 years of business in the country. Axios reports that the Golden Arches has had it with with the war in Ukraine and won’t be doing business in Russia any longer. The last biggest previous turn of events was on March 8, when the company declared it would be suspending operations until the war was over, but now it’s permanent, says the company.

  • What's happening to tech stocks is 'kind of unheard of' — and 'we are not done,' analyst says

    The tech stock rout may not yet be over, warns one long-time sector analyst.

  • McDonald’s makes symbolic exit from Russia after 30 years

    Yahoo Finance's Brooke DiPalma joins the Live show to discuss McDonald's exiting Russia after 30 years.

  • Woodside sees slim risk of big share selloff by BHP investors

    Woodside Petroleum does not expect heavy selling of the company's shares by BHP Group investors if Woodside's acquisition of BHP's petroleum business goes ahead in June, Chief Executive Meg O'Neill said on Tuesday. Woodside shareholders are set to vote on Thursday on a $40 billion merger to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer. BHP shareholders will hold a 48% stake in the enlarged group to be called Woodside Energy.

  • Terra collapse could ‘accelerate’ crypto regulation by legislators: Circle CEO

    TerraUSD, which was the third-largest stablecoin in the cryptocurrency market just a couple weeks ago, has since unpegged from the U.S. dollar and collapsed along with its reserve asset Luna. According to Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, such a crypto collapse could spur legislators to take quicker action towards regulating the digital asset space.

  • Ukraine's General Staff says about 28,000 Russian soldiers killed since war in Ukraine

    About 28,000 Russian invaders have been killed since the beginning of the Russian full-scale war against Ukraine, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on May 17.

  • Stocks, Futures Jump Amid Risk-On Mood; Bonds Fall: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe rose Tuesday along with US equity futures as risk appetite returned to markets roiled in recent weeks by concerns about global economic growth, surging prices and policy tightening. Treasury yields rose and the dollar retreated. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has

  • Ukraine morning briefing: Five developments as Nato chief says Kyiv 'can win this war'

    Nato's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Russia’s offensive in Donbas had stalled and Ukraine could win the war, an outcome few military analysts predicted at the outset of the conflict.

  • War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

    As she lay buried under the rubble, her legs broken and eyes blinded by blood and thick clouds of dust, all Inna Levchenko could hear was screams. Amid relentless bombing, she’d opened School 21 in Chernihiv as a shelter to frightened families.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU Upbeat on Resolving NATO Issues With Turkey

    (Bloomberg) -- Several European Union defense ministers and Finland’s president and prime minister expressed optimism that Turkish concerns over Sweden and Finland joining NATO can be resolved. President Vladimir Putin warned that Russia would respond if the Nordic nations move forward with membership and Moscow expelled two Finnish diplomats.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Exten

  • Home workouts like Peloton are a pandemic fad: Xponential Fitness CEO

    Going to the gym for a workout is back as consumers move beyond the pandemic, contends one gym chain CEO.

  • Watch: Russians Line Up at McDonald's After Fast-Food Giant Announces Exit Plans

    Long lines formed outside a McDonald’s restaurant in Moscow after the fast-food giant announced it will leave Russia and sell its business there, ending more than three decades of operations in the country. McDonald’s is one of the latest Western companies to pull out of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Photo: The Wall Street Journal

  • This Hotel on a Charming Island in Florida Was Just Named the Quietest in the U.S.

    Does your dream vacation involve plenty of peace and quiet? We've got just the spot for you.

  • Russian rouble near 5-year highs versus euro, stocks up

    The rouble is the world's best-performing currency http://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/rngs/GLOBAL-CURRENCIES-PERFORMANCE/0100301V041/index.html so far this year, although this is due to artificial support from capital controls that Russia imposed to shield its financial sector in late February after it sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. The situation on the domestic currency market has been the same for several weeks, and the rouble keeps firming as foreign currency supply exceeds demand, Alexander Dzhioev, an analyst at Alfa Capital, said. "It seems the point of equilibrium has not been found so far," Dzhioev said of the rouble rate.

  • New Oil Traders Fill Void as Top Names Abandon Moscow Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- With the world’s largest oil traders scaling back Russian crude exports, the market is trying to figure out who is going to fill the void.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapOne-Time Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMusk Says Twitter Deal at Lower Price Is ‘Not Out of the Question’The answers include

  • Terra creator Do Kwon proposes ditching his UST stablecoin, creating a new chain altogether

    After his stablecoin crashed far below $1, Terraform Labs CEO Do Kwon proposes leaving UST behind and starting a new chain.