MC Hammer's cousin, Manteca man, charged in rape case

UPDATE: Aug. 5, 2022

This case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence as of June 15, 2010.

PLEASANTON — The Manteca cousin of rapper MC Hammer has been charged with raping a woman he met through an online social networking site.

Marvin Grant, known as Bigg Marv on the A&E reality show documenting the life of Hammer, did not enter a plea during a court appearance Monday. He asked to be assigned a public defender.

Grant, 33, was arrested last week at Hammer's home in Tracy for investigation of rape in the alleged assault of a 40-year-old woman.

Livermore police Lt. Matthew Sarsfeld said Grant exchanged romantic e-mails and telephone conversations with the woman whom he met through Twitter.com before agreeing to meet at a hotel in Livermore.

According to court documents, Grant attacked the woman after she declined his advances.

