MC-IRIS funds removal of invasive trees at Clear Creek Elementary as part of mission

Bluestone Tree workers remove seven invasive Callery pear trees from the land at Clear Creek Elementary School on Dec. 21 as part of a program to remove invasive plants from land in Monroe County funded by Monroe County - Identify and Reduce Invasive Species (MC-IRIS).

Clear Creek Elementary School recently received a $5,920 grant from Monroe County – Identify and Reduce Invasive Species (MC-IRIS) to remove seven large invasive Callery pears in the landscaping at the school. The work was conducted by Bluestone Tree on Dec. 21 with the company giving a significant cost reduction because of the number of trees removed.

Many Monroe County schools and homes have the invasive Callery pear trees in their landscaping and MC-IRIS is working to reduce that problem through the Reduce Invasive Species program. For the past two years, MC-IRIS has rewarded local landowners who remove Callery pear trees from their land with replacement native trees through this program, providing over 50 native trees to landowners in the county. Callery pear is a particular focus because this invasive ornamental tree is spreading quickly through the county and outcompeting native plants. Removing the seed source for these trees is an important step in slowing the spread.

In 2023, MC-IRIS added a special grant program for schools to help fund the removal of invasive Callery pears from their land.

“It’s hard for schools to find funding to handle removing invasive species from their landscaping given all the competing needs and limited funds. We thought this was a way to help the schools out, reduce the amount of Callery pear in our area, and teach students about the issue of invasive species," said Ellen Jacquart, president of MC-IRIS.

The MC-IRIS Reduce Invasive Species School Grant Program opened for applications in September 2023 and the first application arrived in October from Chelsea Blanchard, an art teacher at Clear Creek Elementary School.

“I first learned about the grant through Mary Welz and her outreach through Sycamore Land Trust. I knew we had a fairly extensive Callery Pear problem at Clear Creek, but securing funding to remove the trees was daunting,” Blanchard said.

In addition to removal of the Callery pear trees, Clear Creek Elementary School is working to spruce up their arboretum and create another learning space at school. Jean Salamon, second-grade teacher, is working with Sycamore Land Trust for native plantings near the playground.

“It is so rewarding to work with schools like Clear Creek to raise awareness about invasive species as well as to provide opportunities for students, educators, and their communities to get involved in hands-on, nature-based learning to enhance school campuses with native plantings,” Welz said.

Clear Creek students are researching native trees to replace the Callery pears and expand the native plantings at the elementary school.

Applications for the MC-IRIS Reduce Invasive Species School Grant Program are open on an ongoing basis. For more, go to http://tinyurl.com/4pm5hum7.

MC-IRIS focuses on 3 invasive plant species in 2024

This year MC-IRIS will focus its efforts on educating and controlling invasive plants on three species: Callery pear, burning bush and Japanese barberry. Monroe County landowners are eligible for a replacement tree or shrub if they remove on of these species.

The three invasive plants spread easily and quickly and often out-compete native plants. They spread easily to green spaces, roadside areas, people's yards and landscaping areas at businesses. For more information, go online to http://tinyurl.com/4zvvufnm.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Callery pear trees removed from Bloomington elementary school grounds