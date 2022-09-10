McAdoo man free on bail after fleeing state troopers

Sep. 10—MCADOO — A McAdoo man was arrested after fleeing from police in an incident that began around 2 a.m. Tuesday on West Sherman Street, near the intersection with South Manning Street.

Jordan W. Nieves, 32, of 209 S. Hancock St., was charged by state police Trooper Michael Tomko of the Frackville station with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police; misdemeanor DUI-unsafe driving; as well as summary offenses of disregard for single traffic lane, failure to yield to emergency vehicles, careless driving, reckless driving, turning movements and required signals, and driving with an alcohol level of 0.02% or higher while under license suspension.

Tomko said the incident began when he was on patrol on Sherman Street and saw a white Honda Pilot fail to come to a complete stop before turning right onto South Hancock Street. When he activated his lights and siren, the driver, later identified as Nieves, fled, prompting a pursuit that lasted several minutes.

During the pursuit, Tomko said, Nieves failed to stop or yield, and failed to use turn signals and stay in his lane. Tomko said he lost sight of the vehicle while it was traveling north on South Hancock Street, but a subsequent canvass of the area discovered it parked on Spring Street in Kline Twp., with Nieves sitting in the driver's seat.

Nieves was sleeping with a half-empty bottle of Corona beer in the center cup holder, Tomko said.

The trooper said he detected an odor of alcohol emanating from Nieves, who subsequently refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.

Nieves was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge David J. Rossi, Tremont, and committed to Schuylkill County Prison, in lieu of $50,000 straight cash bail. He was released the following day after posting bail through a professional bondsman.

Nieves will now have to answer to the charges against him during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Stephen J. Bayer at 10:10 a.m. Sept. 27 in his Tamaqua courtroom.