McAdoo man sentenced in federal drug case for distributing methamphetamine

Jan. 20—A McAdoo man was sentenced in federal court to more than five years in prison in a drug conspiracy case, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Jorgelis Torres-Figueroa, 25, was sentenced Jan. 13 by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 70 months in prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release.

The defendant was sentenced for conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine.

Torres-Figueroa and an unnamed co-conspirator distributed roughly 490 grams of methamphetamine in and around Hazleton in 2018 from September through November, according to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffery St. John prosecuted the case.

The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence and to make neighborhoods safer.

