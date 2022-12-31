McAlester escapee captured

Dec. 30—A Cherokee County man who has escaped from the Jackie Brannon Correctional Center in McAlester has been apprehended in Wagoner County, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

Shelby Goodnight, 32, was captured in the Coweta area shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. An officer from the Wagoner County Sheriff's Department K-9 Division located Goodnight hiding in a bush.

"Goodnight is currently in the custody of agents from the Office of the Inspector General and will be returned to Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester where he will face additional charges," the release states.

Goodnight disappeared from his housing unit around 10 p.m. Thursday. Area police and hospitals were notified, and search efforts began.

Law enforcement officials in eastern Oklahoma searched for a work truck stolen from a McDonald's parking lot in Eufaula around 9 a.m. Friday. They believed Goodnight may have been in the truck.

Goodnight is serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, a 12-year sentence for larceny of an auto, aircraft, or other motor vehicle, and a 12-year sentence for first-degree burglary out of Cherokee County.