McAlester man charged after alleged hammer attack

Dec. 13—A McAlester man was arrested and charged after telling police he struck a man in the head with a hammer after believing the man had attacked him.

Court records show Evan McGee, 27, was charged Monday with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was being held Tuesday at the Pittsburg County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Jail records show McGee was also being held on several motions to revoke previous felony sentences.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states officers were called to a McAlester residence on Dec. 8 after a man told dispatchers "he had been hit in the head with a hammer and he was losing a lot of blood."

Officers were sent to a neighboring residence where they spoke with McGee, who said he felt "weird" that morning after he woke up and thought he was attacked before confronting the alleged victim, the affidavit states.

"He felt his neighbor did it by the way he looked at him," the report states.

The alleged victim agreed to speak with investigators and said McGee came into his residence and struck him in the head with a hammer, the affidavit states. When asked if he had attacked McGee, the man said that was not true and told the investigator McGee had recently "stuffed an ounce of methamphetamine" into a body part the report states.

According to the report, McGee declined to speak to officers before the arrival of a detective and declined to allow officers to search his residence for the hammer used in the alleged assault.

"Evan appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and admitted to doing drugs," and that it was the alleged victim who shoved the methamphetamine into his his body part, Det. Danny McHenry wrote in the report before McGee was transported to the McAlester Regional Health Center. "Evan was examined by a SANE nurse. They determined there was no evidence of what Evan claimed happened to him."

McHenry wrote in his report he applied for a search warrant for McGee's residence that was later granted for the hammer and any biological evidence.

The affidavit states the hammer was found inside McGee's residence with "some kind of substance with hair coming out of it" that was sent to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for further testing.

The detective wrote he was later informed the alleged victim suffered skull fractures and broken bones in his face from the alleged assault and was transported by medical helicopter for further treatment.