McAlester man charged with firing gun at partygoers

Oct. 21—A McAlester man was charged this week for allegedly shooting at another man during a party.

Court records show Jalen Tyriek Green, 26, was charged with shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Pittsburg County Jail records show Green was being held on a cumulative bond of $205,000 for other charges and motions to revoke previous sentences.

Green was also charged this week for two counts of assault, battery, or assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious injury to property after allegedly throwing a liquor bottle and a 12 pack of beer at a woman and breaking a window in her car.

A probable cause affidavit filed by McAlester Police Department Det. Daniel McHenry states officers responded during the early morning hours of Oct. 16 to a shooting on South 12th Street in McAlester.

A man said he was at a party when Green arrived and started to being aggressive to the point of starting an argument, the report states.

The affidavit states a fight almost began between the two men when Green ran toward his vehicle and starting shooting toward the man and a group of people.

Detectives found bullet casings in the yard along with bullet holes found in work truck that belonged to the city of McAlester that was between Green and the man he was shooting at, the report states.

Another bullet hole was found in a nearby shed, the affidavit states.

McHenry wrote in his report five individuals in written statements stated they saw Green shooting with a total of 21 people interviewed.

Green was arrested that night at a McAlester residence without incident, the affidavit states.

Green was previously accused of injuring a man in a September drive-by shooting at a McAlester park. Those charges were later dismissed pending further investigation.

