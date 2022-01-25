McAlester man charged for Sept. 2021 deadly accident

Jan. 24—A McAlester man is in custody after charges were filed against him in relation to a September 2021 vehicle accident that killed four people near Stuart.

Court record show Javen Ray Springs, 35, was charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter for the deaths of Meghan D. Ransome, 30; Christopher B. Carrion, 30; a 13-year-old boy; and a 14-year-old boy.

According to Oklahoma law, a homicide is manslaughter in the first degree "when perpetrated without a design to effect death by a person while engaged in the commission of a misdemeanor."

The charges filed against Springs allege the man was driving a 2019 Genesis G-70 with a suspended driver's license, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 12, 2021.

Alternative charges of first-degree manslaughter were also filed against Springs stating the man was allegedly driving under the influence of methamphetamine or allegedly driving in a reckless manner by speeding.

The affidavit in the case was filed under seal prior to the arrest of Springs and will not be released until Jan. 30 or "the defendant moves to do so earlier," said District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan.

Troopers said in a press-release sent following the accident that the 2019 Genesis was traveling westbound on SH-31A when it departed the highway to the right and struck a tree before rolling one and a half times and landing on its top before catching on fire.

The report states Ransome, Carrion, and the two children were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Springs was transported by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital with internal injuries, according to the report.

According to the press release, seatbelts were "equipped; not in use by all."

A wrongful death lawsuit filed in November by the families of Carrion and the two children against Springs and the family of Ransome is in the preliminary stages.

