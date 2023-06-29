McAlester man charged with shooting, injuring a man

Jun. 29—A McAlester man was arrested and charged after he allegedly shot a man in the head and fled from the scene before being apprehended by law enforcement hours later.

Jeffrey Scott Nelms, 50, was charged with felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction along with a misdemeanor count of malicious injury to property, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Nelms was being held Wednesday in the Pittsburg County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

Deputies with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office first responded Monday morning to a residence in Bucks of Gaines Creek for a report of a disturbance between Nelms and the occupants of the residence, a probable cause affidavit filed in the case states.

The report states deputies were told Nelms turned the power off to the residence at the breaker box and sliced a tire to a vehicle and made threats to the people living at the home.

An hour after deputies took the first report, deputies were dispatched back to the residence for a report of a shooting, the report states.

PCSO Deputy Cody Brown wrote in his report when he arrived where the victim was waiting for an ambulance, the victim's shirt was covered in blood. Brown wrote in his report he loaded the man into his patrol vehicle and drove him to an exit closer to U.S. Highway 69 to meet the ambulance.

A woman who witnessed the shooting told investigators she and the shooting victim were going to a neighbor's residence to get a tire to replace the one that was slashed when they encountered Nelms holding a flashlight and a pistol, the affidavit states.

The witness said she saw Nelms hit the victim in the head with either the flashlight or the pistol before a struggle began and she heard a loud pop with the man being shot in the head, the report states.

According to the affidavit, the shooting victim was struck again in the shoulder when he was running away from Nelms.

Law enforcement officers conducted a search of the area for Nelms and were unable to locate Nelms at the time, the report states.

Approximately 12 hours after the shooting, law enforcement received a call that Nelms was seen riding a bicycle on Bucks of Gaines Creek Road with deputies and troopers from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol responding, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, bicycle was found abandoned along the roadway and a tracking dog from the Savanna Police Department was called in to search for Nelms.

Nelms was found by the tracking dog hiding in a brush pile and was taken into custody and transported to the Pittsburg County Jail after refusing medical treatment, the report states.