McAlester man facing additional federal indictments

Sep. 9—A McAlester man awaiting federal trial has been federal indicted on several counts of sexual abuse.

Court records show Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 43, was indicted in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

An affidavit states the investigation into Thomas started in January after a child told her mother about the man touching her while he was driving the child to a residence.

The child told investigators she was scared that Thomas would attempt to harm the child for coming forward to her mother, the affidavit states.

During a forensic interview with investigators at PC-Care in McAlester, the child said Thomas began touching her sometime in January 2020 and would do it when her mother was not home or was asleep, the affidavit states.

The child's mother told investigators that she did confront Thomas after being told about what was happening and that Thomas never denied the incident during the confrontation, the affidavit states.

According to the affidavit, after Thomas was taken into custody Jan. 20 on a misdemeanor warrant, investigators spoke with the man regarding the allegation made by the eight-year-old child.

Thomas told investigators that he and the child "had a great relationship" and he "couldn't understand why anyone would make the allegations against him" and that he "has never done anything that could be misconstrued as inappropriate," the report states.

Records show Thomas is also facing federal indictments in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country.

A spokesman with the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department told the News-Capital in April that TCSO deputies were assisting U.S. Marshals with a warrant service against Thomas after warrants for his arrest were issued in Pittsburg County and Choctaw Nation District Courts in relation to the alleged child sexual abuse.

During the pursuit, Thomas is accused of striking a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.

Court records show Thomas' trial in the Northern District of Oklahoma is currently scheduled for the October trial docket.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July 2020 that Congress never disestablished the reservation status of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in eastern Oklahoma, meaning cases involving Native Americans fall under tribal and federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applied the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to the Choctaw Nation in 2021.

Thomas is identified in court documents as a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

