McAlester man federally indicted in child porn case

Jan. 6—A federal indictment accuses a McAlester man of coercing a minor and possessing thousands of "materials depicting child pornography" in his residence.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma indicted Nathan Rex Upton, 34, with one count of coercion and enticement along with one count of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor, according to documents filed in the case.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents wrote in a federal criminal complaint they found a 5-terabyte hard drive that contained multiple folders labeled with first name, last name and age of individuals in images and videos in the folders. Agents wrote they found at least one image of child sexual abuse material on an external hard drive among evidence collected upon execution of a search warrant.

Upton is also accused of paying who he believed was a 13-year-old boy for sexual images and videos and possessing more than 2,000 "comic-book like materials" that depicted "juveniles having sex with adults along with naked pictures of juveniles."

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states the investigation into Upton began after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security received information from the U.S. Secret Service regarding the purchase of "child sexual abuse material."

A financial investigation into Upton's banking accounts "revealed multiple transactions involving the purchase of CSAM," the report states.

Investigators found on two computer hard drives "multiple folders" of child pornography, the report states.

The affidavit states approximately 2,073 "comic-book like materials" were seized in the warrant that depicted children engaging in sexual acts with adults.

A search of a computer also found online chats between Upton and who he believed to be a 13-year-old boy, the report states.

The chats show Upton paying the boy with gift cards in exchange for sexually explicit pictures and videos, the affidavit states.

State charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, manufacturing child pornography, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance were dismissed in early November for lack of jurisdiction because Upton is a Native American tribe member and falls subject to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling of McGirt v. Oklahoma.

Upton remains in the Pittsburg County Jail without bond, which is a pre-trial holding facility for inmates in federal custody.

A trial is scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

Federal agents, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Department and the McAlester Police Department conducted a search warrant on Upton's residence in October.

Court documents state Upton lived in a residence that also housed a home daycare that he did not operate.

The affidavit states Upton answered the door when law enforcement knocked and "began stepping back into the house" before he was taken into custody and refused to speak with investigators without an attorney present.

Upton yelled to a woman inside the residence to "unplug" his equipment, according to the affidavit.

Multiple electronics were seized during the search that were later analyzed forensically along with "21 bankers boxes of anime books" that depicted "juveniles having sex with adults along with naked pictures of juveniles," the report states.

