McAlester man pleads guilty to federal indictments

Jan. 16—A McAlester man faces up to life in prison after he pleaded guilty to several counts of drug and firearm charges in federal court.

Court records show Richard Allen Rollings, 57, was originally indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in June 2023 before superseding indictments were filed in September 2023 for two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Rollings was accused of possessing more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in January and June of 2023 along with possessing several weapons "in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime," according to court records.

Documents show Rollings pleaded guilty Jan. 10, 2024, to all but the possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In his pleading, Rollings acknowledged he "knowingly and intentionally" possessed methamphetamine "with the intent to distribute it" along with possessing firearms after being convicted of a felony.

Federal sentencing guidelines set the minimum prison sentence of 10 years with up to a term of life for the possession charges and a minimum of 15 years imprisonment for the gun possession charges.

Due to Rollings' guilty plea, a jury trial that was scheduled to start on Feb. 5 was stricken.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the charges arose from an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office.

Rollings will be formally sentenced at a later date following the completion of a presentence investigation.