McAlester man receives 20 years in federal prison

Jul. 11—A man convicted of committing lewd or indecent acts against a child was sentenced to federal prison as part of a plea agreement.

Dustin Dewayne Bristow, 37, was convicted by a Pittsburg County jury in 2010 of two counts of indecent exposure and three counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age, according to court documents.

Bristow was originally sentenced to concurrent and consecutive sentences with two five-year sentences for indecent exposure and a 10-year sentence for lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age running concurrent and two 20-year sentences for two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 years of age to run consecutive.

Court records show the state charges were dismissed in April 2021 due to Bristow's Native American status and lack of jurisdiction, according to court records.

A federal grand jury in May 2021 indicted Bristow on a single count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country with a superseding indictment filed in June 2021 adding an additional two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Bristow pleaded guilty in February 2022 to a single count of sexual abuse in Indian Country.

U.S. District Judge Jodi W. Dishman sentenced Bristow to 20 years in a federal prison and ordered the U.S. Bureau of Prisons to "evaluate and determine" if Bristow should be given credit for any time previously served during his state incarceration.

Dishman also recommended Bristow to participate in the Bureau of Prison's inmate financial responsibility program and to obtain any vocational training, such as plumbing or welding, and life skills "as well as other training" to help Bristow adjust to his future release from prison.

Bristow was also ordered to be supervised for 10 years following his release and to register as a sex offender.

Federal court documents show the investigation began after a 9-year-old child told the mother she "wanted to tell her something but was unable" before writing down "he shows me his spot and other things."

The child told investigators that Bristow sexually assaulted her numerous times in 2007 and 2008, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.