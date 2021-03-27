McAlester man sentenced in multiple counties

Mar. 27—A McAlester man received judgement and sentences in several eastern Oklahoma counties this month.

Court documents show Morgan Lane Eller, 21, was first sentenced earlier this month in Pittsburg County District Court to 15 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after accepting a plea deal for first-degree robbery.

Eller was charged in May 2020 following an investigation by the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office of an armed robbery of a Dollar General Store in Longtown, according to documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court. The affidavit states Eller took $488 in the robbery.

He received credit for time served and will have to serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole consideration and is also not eligible for earned or other type of credits which would have reduced the length of sentence to less than 85%.

District 15 Associate District Judge Dennis Shook accepted the plea deal in the case that was prosecuted by the District 22 District Attorney's Office after the District 18 District Attorney's Office recused from the case.

As part of that plea deal, misdemeanor counts of threaten to perform act of violence, unauthorized use of a credit card, and a felony count of unauthorized use of a credit card were dismissed against Eller along with six applications to accelerate in various cases in Pittsburg County.

Eller was also accepted plea deals and sentenced in four other counties this month following his sentencing in Pittsburg County.

Court records show Eller was sentenced to four years in ODOC custody for burglary in the second degree in Latimer County District Court to run concurrent with his sentencing in Pittsburg County.

In Okmulgee County, Eller received a five-year sentence in ODOC custody for burglary in the second degree that will run concurrently with the Pittsburg and Latimer County sentences.

Eller was charged in February 2020 in McIntosh County District Court with nine counts of malicious injury to property after allegedly breaking out windows belonging to nine business in Checotah along with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.

In a plea agreement, five of the malicious injury to property counts were dismissed against Eller with the man still liable for restitution.

Eller was sentenced to six concurrent one-year suspended sentences for four counts of malicious injury to property, possession of controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with a total of $4,500 in restitution owed, according to court documents.

The plea agreement states the sentence will run concurrent with the sentence in Pittsburg County.

In LeFlore County District Court, two counts of uttering a forged instrument, obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses, two counts of conspiracy, and larceny of merchandise from a retailer were all dismissed against Eller "pursuant to Pittsburg County sentence," court documents state.

