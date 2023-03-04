McAlester man sentenced to prison for child porn, assault with intent to kill

Mar. 3—A McAlester man received separate 20-year prison sentences for sending child pornography via Facebook Messenger and beating a woman.

William Bryant Pope, 49, was sentenced to 20 years in the custody of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections after pleading no contest to a felony count of buying/possessing/procuring obscene material, according to court documents filed in Pittsburg County District Court.

Pope was also sentenced to a concurrent 20-year sentence for assault and battery with intent to kill.

A warrant for Pope's arrest was first issued in March 2022 with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation asking for the public's help in finding the man.

Pope was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Harrison County, Texas in June 2022 and was transferred back to Pittsburg County.

An affidavit filed by OSBI agents states Facebook reported suspected child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Jan. 14, 2021.

NCMEC forwarded the report to OSBI on Feb. 2, 2021, stating an account belonging to Will Pope allegedly uploaded child pornography via Facebook Messenger on Jan. 13, 2021, the affidavit states.

According to the report, two files were flagged by Facebook that contained two photos of suspected child pornography.

OSBI Special Agent Courtney Barnett wrote in the report on Aug. 5, 2021, District 18 Associate District Judge Tim Mills granted a search warrant for the account and served Facebook with the warrant on the same day with the warrant being returned on Aug. 18, 2021.

Between January 22-March 9, 2022, the data from the Facebook account was reviewed by OSBI Special Agent Jordan Toyne, who found "approximately seven images of child sexually explicit material with one being a "hash match" from the NCMEC, the affidavit states.

Toyne wrote in the report that images of the apparent account owner were matched to Pope after a comparison to driver's license photos.

A probable cause affidavit filed in the assault and battery with intent to kill case states Pope pinned a woman down with his forearm over her throat and beat the woman before knocking her out.

Officers found the woman inside a residence covered in blood with a swollen face along with other injuries, the report states.