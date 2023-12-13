McAlester man set to be sentenced in federal case

Dec. 12—A McAlester man who pleaded guilty in federal court to assaulting law enforcement officers with his vehicle during a Tulsa-area pursuit in 2021 will soon be sentenced.

Jeffrey Brent Thomas, 46, was originally indicted in May 2021 in the Northern District of Oklahoma with two counts of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon and one count of eluding a police officer in Indian Country.

Thomas pleaded guilty in October 2022 to a single charge of aggravated assault of a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon with up to 46 months imprisonment if the plea is accepted by a federal judge.

Along with imprisonment, Thomas is also ordered to pay restitution to the U.S. Marshal Service and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Department for the damages to patrol vehicles, according to the plea agreement.

Records show Thomas will be formally sentenced on Feb. 23, 2024, at the federal courthouse in Tulsa.

According to an affidavit prepared by the FBI, Thomas fled from law enforcement serving a warrant on Thomas who fled from a traffic stop and led officers on a pursuit that lasted 26 miles before ending in Glenpool.

During the pursuit, Thomas is accused of striking a vehicle driven by a U.S. Marshal and another law enforcement vehicle with two TCSO deputies inside.

Thomas was wanted on numerous counts of lewd molestation in Pittsburg County and the Choctaw Nation District Courts before the cases were moved to federal court due to Thomas being Native American.

Thomas was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Indian Country and one count of abusive sexual contact in Indian Country.

Both cases in the Eastern District and in the Choctaw Nation remain in abeyance until case in the Northern District is resolved.