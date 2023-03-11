McAlester officers cleared to return to duty

Mar. 10—Two officers from the McAlester Police Department who were involved in a January fatal shooting were cleared to return to duty Friday.

Officers Joseph Barlow and Eli Copeland were each placed on paid administrative leave after the Jan. 14 fatal shooting of James Klembara at a residence in McAlester.

District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan announced Copeland and Krebs Police Officer Corey Cantrell were justified in their use of lethal force in the incident on March 1.

Sullivan did not make a decision regarding McAlester Police Officer Joseph Barlow, the third officer involved in the shooting, due to his Native American status.

The U.S. Supreme Court's July 2020 in McGirt v. Oklahoma declared Congress never disestablished the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Reservation and a subsequent ruling applied the analysis to the remaining Five Tribes and the Quapaw Nation. The decision meant Oklahoma lost criminal jurisdiction over Native Americans in what is defined by federal statute as "Indian Country."

Barlow's involvement in the shooting was reviewed by U.S attorneys for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod told the News-Capitalon Friday the U.S. Attorney's Office ruled Barlow's use of lethal force as justified.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

Hearod said both officers were also cleared this week by a mental health professional who specializes with officers after they experienced trauma. The chief said it is the department's policy for officers to undergo the evaluation before being cleared for duty.

"We are happy to have them back on the job," Hearod said.

Krebs Police Chief Dennis Cook was not available for comment Friday for an update on the status of Cantrell.

Officers were dispatched to a residence on the 1900 block of Green Meadows in McAlester to conduct a welfare check on Klembara.

A 911 call obtained through an open record request shows a woman told dispatchers the man was "having a mental breakdown" and that she "didn't know" if he was armed.

Barlow told asked dispatch for an additional unit because "he's not too fond of us."

Cantrell was dispatched to assist Barlow with Copeland later telling the Krebs officer he would "take his half." Cantrell told the officer that he would meet the two McAlester officers at the residence since he was already close.

Body worn camera footage the News-Capitalobtained through an Oklahoma Open Records Act request shows Klembara standing in his doorway behind a screen door.

Officers attempt to speak with Klembara while shining a flashlight at him, but the man told officers to back up before he turned and showed a rifle in his hand.

Video showed officers drew their weapons and told the man to put the gun down. Klembara fired a single shot into the floor of the residence.

Officers told Klembara 34 times in a span of one minute and 43 seconds to put the gun down before the man raised the rifle toward the officers, who quickly fired multiple rounds at him through the screen door.

The officers entered the home and handcuffed Klembara before beginning to render aid to the man. Medics with the McAlester Fire Department arrived at the residence at 8:29 p.m.

Klembara was later pronounced dead at the McAlester Regional Health Center from the injuries received in the shooting.