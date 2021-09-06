McAlester police investigating after body found in pool

Sep. 6—An investigation continues after police discovered a man unresponsive in a pool in McAlester.

McAlester Police Lt. Mickey Virden said officers responded Saturday to a call of a body in a pool in McAlester's Kinkead Hills. He said Jake McCall, of McAlester, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Officers attempted CPR but he was already gone," Virden said. "Right now it's still an open investigation."

He said the cause of death is still under investigation by the state medical examiner's office.

Virden said no guns were involved, but the McAlester Police Department will continue investigating the matter.