McAlester Police investigating Wednesday drive-by shooting

Sep. 8—McAlester Police are investigating a Wednesday drive-by shooting that left one person injured.

McAlester Police Chief Kevin Hearod said officers were called to the area of Leadership Park, more commonly known as B Street Park, at North B Street and West Jefferson Avenue, Wednesday following a report of gunshots.

"When officers arrived on scene, there was basically nobody there," Hearod said. "Shortly after, an individual appeared at the emergency room."

The police chief said the person had a non-life threatening injury and was treated and released Wednesday night from the McAlester Regional Health Center.

"He said there was an altercation between a couple of people, and he was a witness to that," Hearod said. "And then after the fight was over a car drove by and people started shooting out of the car and he got struck. He was the only one that was struck."

Hearod said shell casings were found during a canvass of the area and that officers spoke with numerous neighbors in the area Wednesday, but investigators did not have a suspect as of Thursday morning.

"We have not identified a suspect yet, it's still under investigation," Hearod said.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to call McAlester Police at 918-423-1212.