McAlester woman arrested for smuggling immigrants again

Mar. 25—A McAlester woman who entered a plea agreement to 2019 federal charges related to smuggling immigrants was arrested Monday after she allegedly violated probation by transporting undocumented immigrants to Oklahoma.

Chrisla Durrett-Mixon, 34, of McAlester, faced 2019 federal charges before a 2020 plea deal gave her two years' probation, six months of home confinement, and 50 hours of community service for conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Durrett-Mixon was picked up by McAlester police Monday on an arrest warrant issued February 2021, citing three violations of her probation: conspiracy to transport an undocumented alien, transportation of an undocumented alien, and leaving the judicial district without permission.

Records from the Pittsburg County Jail show Durrett-Mixon was being held Thursday for the U.S. Marshal Service. Federal court records show she faces pending charges in Texas.

She was charged in 2019 with conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants before entering a plea agreement in June 2020. A second federal charge of bringing in and harboring aliens was dismissed against her as part of that arrangement.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed in the original case, Durrett-Mixon was charged after she was found to have a man who entered the country illegally at a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, in November 2019, and later admitted to investigators she received $800 to smuggle the man from Mission, Texas, to Oklahoma.

The February warrant states police in December 2020 stopped Durrett-Mixon with two passengers in Henderson, Texas, after she allegedly committed several traffic violations. According to the documents, when Durrett-Mixon was asked by the officer if she was transporting anything illegal, the woman replied, "Not any illegal substances."

According to the warrant, Durrett-Mixon admitted to the officer that the passenger in the back seat was in the U.S. illegally. She told the officer she picked him up in Kountze, Texas, and was taking the man to Checotah, Oklahoma, where she was to be paid "a few hundred dollars" upon delivery.

After the officer was informed his department would not pursue state prosecution for human trafficking, Durrett-Mixon and her two passengers were released from the traffic stop.

