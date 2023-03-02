McAlester woman awaits federal sentencing in 2020 murder

Mar. 1—A McAlester woman awaits sentencing after pleading guilty Tuesday to stabbing a man to death in 2020.

Crystal Marie Haworth, 33, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Indian Country as part of a plea deal Tuesday with federal prosecutors.

Haworth was originally indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed an indictment of murder in Indian Country and charged Haworth by information with the second degree murder charge.

The woman was charged in federal court due to Brokeshoulder's status as a Native American and the 2020 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma and subsequent rulings made by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals applying the ruling to the Choctaw Nation.

According to the plea deal, prosecutors and the defense agreed "that a term of imprisonment at the low end of the sentencing guidelines is the appropriate disposition of this case."

The maximum possible penalty for second degree murder is imprisonment "of any term of years up to life" and/or a fine up to $250,000.

According to the plea deal, prosecutors do not object a request made by Haworth to be housed at the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

"The defendant understands the Bureau of Prisons is not bound by recommendations from the court," the plea deal states.

Brokeshoulder was found dead at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.

An affidavit filed in the case states Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.

The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder "for the past few months" and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," claiming the man "was so abusive and stuff," the affidavit states.

Attorneys for Haworth previously filed a notice of insanity defense in the case with Haworth ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

Records show the exam was completed in September 2022 with the findings sealed by a federal judge.

Haworth is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph on June 1 at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.