McAlester woman intends to plead guilty

Feb. 2—A McAlester woman federally indicted for allegedly coercing a minor "to engage in sexually explicit conduct" and transmitting the images said she intends to plead guilty.

Federal court records show a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Oklahoma indicted Amanda Lynn Howerton in October 2023 with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction.

According to the indictment, Howerton "did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce" a minor to "engage in sexually explicit conduct" as defined by U.S. Code "for the purpose of producing any visual depiction of such conduct , and that visual depiction was produced or transmitted using materials that have been mailed, shipped or transported in or affecting interstate or foreign commerce by any means, including by computer and attempted to do so."

The indictment lists three images that were sent between Jan. 22-23, 2023.

According to a notice of intent to plead guilty filed this week, Howerton intends to plead guilty to one count of sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction.

"This plea deal is not made under a plea agreement," the notice states.

Court records show a change of plea hearing will be held Feb. 5 at 11 a.m. with U.S. Magistrate Judge Jason A. Robertson presiding.

According to federal statute, Howerton faces between 15-30 years in a federal prison for the indictment.

If Roberton accepts Howerton's guilty plea, a pre-sentence investigation will be conducted with a sentencing hearing scheduled following the completion of the investigation.