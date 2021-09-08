McAlester woman intends to plead guilty to federal charge

Sep. 8—A McAlester woman filed an intent to plead guilty in federal court for her part of alleged abuse and neglect of a child, while a McAlester man continues to file motions on his own behalf in the case.

Attorneys for Ashley Schardein, 25, filed an intent to plead guilty after an unsuccessful pro se filing to suppress evidence. The notice requests a hearing to be set at the end of the month.

Schardein was indicted along with Billy Menees, 28, by a federal grand jury in May on counts of child abuse in Indian country and child neglect in Indian country for the alleged child abuse and torture of a 10-year-old girl in 2020.

Both were federally indicted after the Oklahoma Court or Criminal Appeals' decision to apply the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma to the Choctaw Nation, meaning the case fell under federal jurisdiction as per the 1885 Major Crimes Act, which gives the federal government exclusive prosecutorial power in cases involving Native Americans defendants and victims within tribal lands, such as the Choctaw Nation.

The pair is accused of abusing the 10-year-old girl by excessively punishing her with emotional and verbal abuse, physical abuse that including spanking, tying her hands and feet for long periods of time, shaving her head, not allowing her to use the restroom, and restricting her diet to oatmeal, spinach, and water.

United States District Judge Timothy D. DeGiusti in August struck down motions to suppress evidence filed separately by Schardein and Menees pro se.

The couple's motion to suppress claimed the evidence obtained by the state of Oklahoma in the case against them was "obtained illegally without proper authority/jurisdiction, and in some instances actually used to obtain and secure an unjust wrongful detention."

DeGiusti stated in his denial that "a party had no right to hybrid representation in which he both represents himself and is represented by counsel."

A hearing over a separate motion to suppress cell phone data filed by Menees' attorney is scheduled to be heard Sept. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.

The motion claims the cell phone data was "seized through false statements knowingly and intentionally, or with reckless disregard for the truth" by McAlester Police Officer Jeremy Busby in one or both search warrant affidavits filed by Busby for the cell phones belonging to the couple.

Schardein in her notice to plead guilty requested to be released from the Sept. 15 hearing.

On Friday, DeGiusti denied a motion to dismiss the indictments filed by Menees' attorney.

The motion to dismiss the indictments claimed the state of Oklahoma's child abuse and neglect statues are "unconstitutionally vague" and that the charges against him should be dismissed or reheard by a grand jury.

DeGiusti ruled Menees could not bring a facial challenge against his claims because "a person of ordinary intelligence would have understood that defendant's alleged conduct was proscribed by the statues."

"The indictment clearly sets forth the elements of these charges," DeGuisti wrote in his decision.

Court records show Menees filed three pro se motions last week including a motion to quash the indictments against him due to the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruling that McGirt was not retroactive, therefore the federal government does not have jurisdiction over him, a new motion to suppress/dismiss based on the same argument, and a motion for transcripts from the grand jury that indicted him.

Records show no rulings have been made on Menees' filings as of press time.

