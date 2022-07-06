McAlester woman sentenced to federal prison

Jul. 6—A McAlester woman was sentenced to federal prison after entering a guilty plea for her role in a drug ring.

Court records show Bree Angelica Osburn, 25, was sentenced to 55 months in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons after she pleaded guilty to a federal indictment of drug conspiracy.

A charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin was dismissed against Osburn as part of the plea deal made with federal prosecutors.

Along with the prison sentence, Osburn must participate in a drug and alcohol treatment program along with a mental health program as part of accepting the plea deal.

Oklahoma state court records show Osburn was arrested in October 2020 after members of the District 18 Drugs and Violent Crimes Task Force, along with Pittsburg County Sheriff deputies and officers from the McAlester Police Department conducted an search warrant of a hotel room located in McAlester.

Inside the hotel room, investigators found a set of operational scales with suspected heroin residue on it, a smoking device with a liquid inside, a "small baggie" of suspected methamphetamine, and a light up globe "with flowers and hummingbirds on it," and affidavit states.

The report states 24 grams of suspected heroin and numerous unidentifiable white pills believed to be fentanyl compressed pills were found inside the hotel room.

Along with the narcotics, numerous papers with Osburn's name were found in the room along with a cell phone that was seized for further investigation, the report states.

Federal investigators state Osburn acquired and distributed heroin numerous times as a part of her role in a larger drug ring that was based in the McAlester area.

Osburn along with Dennis Dewayne Cantrell, Dennis Edward Cantrell, Randall Brent Cook, Jason Nathaniel Holland, Paul Casey Craig, Christina Michelle Ketchum, Stacie Renee Borrenkott, and Parker Bolin Mathiews were indicted in December 2020 for allegedly conspiring to acquire and distribute amounts of heroin and methamphetamine in eastern Oklahoma as well as other locations.

The drug ring was accused of acquiring heroin and methamphetamine from the Oklahoma City area and other locations before bringing the drugs back to the McAlester area to distribute.

Investigators also alleged the group arranged for the smuggling of heroin, methamphetamine, sim cards, and other contraband into the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester.

According to court record, every person that was indicted as part of the operation have either pleaded guilty to their charges or have been found guilty by a jury.

