McAllen man found guilty in murder of mother-in-law

Jun. 16—A Cameron County jury found a McAllen man guilty in the capital murder of his mother-in-law on Thursday in Brownsville.

Monte Eric Jordan, 64, stood accused of causing the death of 53-year-old Martha Beatrice Adams, whose body was pulled from the Laguna Madre in May 2017.

According to court records, Jordan waived his right to be present when the jury's verdict was read. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The case was tried before 404th state District Judge Ricardo M. Adobbati.

When investigators recovered Adams' body from the bay, they discovered she had been bound with zip ties and a rope. She also had been weighed down with two 25-pound weights, the type used in weight lifting.

Terry Adams, Martha's husband, had also been charged with capital murder and earlier this year pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of murder and was to be sentenced to 20 years in prison because he was a state witness in the case.

Cameron County court records indicate Terry Adams entered a guilty plea to the murder charge on Sept. 10, 2019. His punishment hearing had been reset numerous times in part due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. He had originally been charged with capital murder.

As part of his plea agreement, Terry Adams stated he would fully cooperate with the Cameron County District Attorney's Office regarding events leading up to Martha Adams death including his role and that of his co-conspirator Jordan, Martha's son-in-law.

"The state will recommend 20 years in prison. Defendant agrees to truthfully debrief with the state and testify (if needed) truthfully against Monte Jordan," the agreement states.

The couple had been married for 12 years but had recently separated at the time of the murder.

The pair was indicted on Aug. 16, 2017. According to those indictments, the suspects were accused of possibly injecting Martha Adams with some type of substance.

The men were further accused of causing her death "by drowning and/or inflicting blunt force trauma with an object unknown to the Grand Jury and/or by injecting a substance unknown to the Grand Jury into the body of victim."

Adams and Jordan remain in jail.