McAllen mother gets 30 years in crash that killed daughter

A Cameron County jury has ruled a 31-year-old McAllen mother is guilty of a number of counts related to the 2020 death of her daughter.

On Wednesday, Maranda Lizette Longora, 31, was sentenced to prison for 20 years for the intoxication manslaughter and 5 years each for the two counts of intoxicated assault, the Cameron County District Attorney's Office said.

"This is a very tragic and sad case of DWI," said District Attorney Luis V. Saenz on Thursday. "It serves to remind us all that driving while intoxicated is a very serious crime. The jury's message was very clear that if you drink and drive and cause somebody their life or a fatality, you will be held accountable."

According to Saenz's office, the jury found Longoria guilty Wednesday of a total on 7 counts— two counts of accident involving serious bodily injury, one count of accident involving injury, one count of accident involving death, two counts of intoxication assault with vehicle, and one count of intoxication manslaughter.

"Judge Juan A. Magallanes granted the state's request to order that the 5 years run consecutive to the 20 years. As a result, the defendant received a 30-year sentence and a $26,000.00 fine," a statement from the DA's office reads.

On March 18, 2020, Longoria was driving an SUV. Inside the vehicle with Longoria were her sister, her sister's fiancé, and two children.

At 1:17 a.m., a San Benito police officer heard an auto collision nearby while on patrol. The officer responded and "the first thing he saw at the scene was a small female child laying face down on the grass who was deceased," the district attorney's office stated.

That child was Longoria's 9-year-old daughter.

"Evidence showed that the defendant was heavily intoxicated and was found hiding a nearby private property," the district attorney's office stated. "With the help of eye witnesses, the officers were able to conclude that the defendant was driving the vehicle returning from (South Padre Island)."