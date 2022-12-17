McAllen police arrest man accused of breaking into woman's home, choking her

Dec. 17—McAllen police have arrested a 36-year-old man accused of breaking into a woman's home earlier this week and choking her.

Police arrested Eluid Pina Jr., Friday on one count of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit felony, the McAllen Police Department said in a news release.

Authorities said the break-in happened at 4:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of West Eagle Avenue, where the suspect, Eluid Pina Jr., began "assaulting her...and choking her."

He was arraigned on the charge and his bond was set at $30,000.