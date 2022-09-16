McArthur High in Hollywood on lockdown for threat investigation, police say

McArthur High School and a neighboring elementary school were put on lockdown Friday afternoon as police investigate reports of a possible threat.

Hollywood police are at the high school, 6501 Hollywood Blvd., just west of Florida’s Turnpike. Neighboring West Hollywood Elementary School was also put on lockdown.

“Officers quickly responded to the school and at this time it appears to be a false call,” Hollywood police said in reference to McArthur High. Broward County Public Schools on Twitter said police are investigating a “possible emergency incident on campus.”

“Our officers are still on scene making sure the students and staff are safe,” police said. “We are asking that parents and guardians do not respond to the school at this time.”