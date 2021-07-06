McAuliffe slammed for saying voting should be ‘easier’ than buying a gun
Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said voting should be “easier” than purchasing a firearm.
McAuliffe, an anti-gun advocate who was Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking a second term in the executive mansion. Virginia law prevents a governor from serving consecutive four-year terms.
“Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun," he wrote on Twitter.
Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun.
— Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 6, 2021
McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination with over 60% of the vote in June and will face Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.
Several people criticized his tweet, saying Virginia law already makes voting easier than purchasing a firearm.
It absolutely is.
— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021
Please let me know when they’ll mail a gun directly to me because I’d love that
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021
It is.
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 6, 2021
It is.
— ZUBY: (@ZubyMusic) July 6, 2021
Good news, Terry: It is. It is!
— Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) July 6, 2021
Clearly, you've never actually bought a gun.
— Bryan Suits KFI Los Angeles (@darksecretplace) July 6, 2021
If you make it to a debate stage you should be asked about this nonsensical tweet. Does a voter have to pass a background check before voting? Moron.
— Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 6, 2021
When was the last time you saw a background check to vote, crazy?
— Law, Politics, & Football (@IReadAboutStuff) July 6, 2021
