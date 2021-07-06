Former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe said voting should be “easier” than purchasing a firearm.

McAuliffe, an anti-gun advocate who was Virginia's governor from 2014 to 2018, is seeking a second term in the executive mansion. Virginia law prevents a governor from serving consecutive four-year terms.

“Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun," he wrote on Twitter.

Call me crazy, but I think it should be easier to vote than it should be to buy a gun. — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) July 6, 2021

‘SHE’S GONNA DO HER, I’M GONNA DO ME’: GOLD MEDAL HAMMER THROWER WHO HONORED ANTHEM REACTS TO PEER’S PROTEST

McAuliffe won the Democratic nomination with over 60% of the vote in June and will face Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin in the November general election.

Several people criticized his tweet, saying Virginia law already makes voting easier than purchasing a firearm.

It absolutely is. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 6, 2021

Please let me know when they’ll mail a gun directly to me because I’d love that — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

It is. — John Cooper (@thejcoop) July 6, 2021

Good news, Terry: It is. It is! — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) July 6, 2021

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Story continues

Clearly, you've never actually bought a gun. — Bryan Suits KFI Los Angeles (@darksecretplace) July 6, 2021

If you make it to a debate stage you should be asked about this nonsensical tweet. Does a voter have to pass a background check before voting? Moron. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 6, 2021

When was the last time you saw a background check to vote, crazy? — Law, Politics, & Football (@IReadAboutStuff) July 6, 2021

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: Virginia, Terry McAuliffe, Glenn Youngkin, guns, Voting rights

Original Author: Lawrence Richard

Original Location: McAuliffe slammed for saying voting should be ‘easier’ than buying a gun