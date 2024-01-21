McCalla man charged with making terrorist threats targeting DCH Regional Medical Center

A McCalla man has been charged with making terrorist threats that targeted DCH Regional Medical Center on Saturday.

Jeffrey Chase Jones, 35, is charged with first-degree making terroristic threats, a Class C felony, with bond to be set by a judge, said Stephanie Taylor, a spokeswoman for the Tuscaloosa Police Department.

Taylor said Jones sent messages to the hospital system’s accounts threatening violence against hospital staff, along with images of weapons. Officers responded to the hospital at 2 p.m. and conducted a thorough search of the facility and determined there was no threat.

The officers coordinated with Northport police to ensure safety measures were in place at Northport DCH.

Investigators with TPD's Criminal Investigations Division identified Jones as the suspect. Members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force and TPD located Jones and took him into custody in Bessemer around 7 p.m., Taylor said.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: McCalla man arrested for making terrorist threats against DCH