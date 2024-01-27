McCallister: Baby, it’s warm outside: shorts in winter make no sense

It seems to happen every year. There’s a strange warm blast of air in January or February and some guy ends up going for a jog or taking a walk or grilling outside in shorts. And we don’t think anything of it because, hey, when it’s 48 degrees in the dead of winter, that’s what we Ohioans do.

It’s a heat wave and there’s a good chance we might also open a window in our house to air it out a little.

But rewind just a few months to early autumn when the temperature dips down to the same 48 degrees. Instantly sweaters come out of hiding, we are donning scarves and hats and someone is warming their hands on a peppermint latte while debating that all too important decision of when to first crank up the furnace.

So why is it that 48 degrees feels so different than 48 degrees? I guess if you ask a scientist or your favorite weather forecaster, they would say it has to do with humidity and wind speed and “feels like” temperature. I’m sure that’s all true and probably accurate, but I think it all boils down to the fact that we just love our seasons. All of them. We like being warm, we like being cold. We like how it feels when our legs are exposed to the fresh air and when they are smothered in flannel PJs.

McAllister

More: It appears aging into future will happen with more than a splash of cold water to the face

Our seasons in Ohio aren’t all that long, but they sure do feel like it. Summer starts off great, but then come the hot, humid days and all the mosquitoes and we can’t wait until the first freeze comes.

Autumn is fantastic for that one week when the leaves are bright and the sun shines, but the rest of it is just preparation for the holiday season. =

Spring blooms and then there's the countdown to summer

Winter gives us a cozy atmosphere to bundle up and drink hot chocolate, but then we start counting the days until the spring. Then we get excited to see the first crocus bloom, but the rains keep us depressed and counting the days until summer.

It’s a lovely but vicious cycle, really.

So when something breaks that cycle and reminds us of the good times of the other seasons, we jump on it because we ride that lovely and vicious cycle like the good Ohioans that we are and celebrate our wacky weather all year long.

(Note: The wearing of shorts in winter when the temps rise does not apply to certain people, like my old neighbor who prefers to cook meat outdoors in shorts whether the temperature is 48 or 18 or -37. Grill on, man!)

Reach Karrie McAllister at mckarrie@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Even with warm temps, shorts in winter make no sense