McCandless home invasion caught on camera, police need help identifying suspect

McCandless Police need help identifying a man investigators say was caught on home security video in the midst of a home invasion on Bristol Court, just off Grubbs Road, around 11 a.m. Friday.

The family that lives in the home did not want to be identified — but tells Channel 11 their oldest son had just left the house to drive his younger brother to work and left a door by the garage unlocked.

Police say the trespasser came through that door and into an empty house just minutes before the son got home.

The homeowners shared video of the home invasion with Channel 11′s Pete DeLuca, and spoke to him about the terrifying ordeal — on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.

