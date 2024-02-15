McCandless Police Department receives $50,000 grant

The McCandless Police Department is receiving a $50,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The money will be used to provide cameras to read license plates, Representative Arvind Venkat said.

“Through this funding, we will have the opportunity to keep McCandless’ roads safer by equipping the McCandless Police Department and its officers with cameras to read license plates,” Venkat said. “This will ensure that our police officers have the most up to date equipment while patrolling the community.”

