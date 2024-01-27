McCandless Police looking for suspected bank robber

Police are looking for a man they say robbed a bank in McCandless.

The man is believed to have robbed the Dollar Bank in McIntyre Square on Saturday at around noon.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie, a black hat and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the McCandless Police Department by calling 412-473-3056.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

