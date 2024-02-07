McCann trial delayed until Monday as hospitalization continues

The trial of a former state senator and gubernatorial candidate has been delayed again, as he remains hospitalized in suburban St. Louis.

U.S. Central District Court Judge Colleen Lawless pushed back the trial of William "Sam" McCann until Monday at 9 a.m. McCann indicated to Lawless and prosecutors that he would not be able to stand trial in the next few days.

McCann is on trial for wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion. He is representing himself in the case, though Springfield attorney Jason Vincent is standby counsel.

McCann appeared in court via Zoom from his hospital bed at Missouri Baptist Medical Center and said Wednesday that while he wasn't demanding that his trial be pushed back, he was unsure if he could be coherent under the influence of a wide range of medications.

More: Illinois Supreme Court denies state lawmaker’s bid to vacate gun ban ruling

He said he was weary of saying anything that might be misconstrued by prosecutors or by Lawless and wasn't sure that he was mentally prepared for the discourse present during the trial.

In response, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tim Bass said that he had received a report from Missouri Baptist indicating that an issue popped up Tuesday that prevented McCann from being released from the hospital. He was later informed that the issue had been resolved and that it came about after he stopped taking medication.

Bass said that McCann is expected to be released Wednesday and reiterated his criticism of McCann from Tuesday that he was using the hospitalization as a crisis of his own creation. After McCann said earlier in the hearing that he was unsure of what kinds of medication he was on, Bass said that he knew what he was taking and that he was more than able to appear for trial.

He then asked that the two sides meet back up at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss his status and prepare for the beginning of the trial on Thursday, pleading with Lawless not to provide McCann with another break to prepare another delay.

However, Lawless decided that it wouldn't be in the interest of justice to have a trial so quickly after McCann's scheduled release. She said that it would be best for the trial to occur when everyone was ready and that she was unsure that he would be able to go to trial on Thursday.

Thus, the trial was rescheduled for next week, with Missouri Baptist asked to provide updated medical records for filing under seal. McCann was again reminded of his obligations to be present at trial and to contact the probation office upon departure from the hospital and arrival at his home in Macoupin County.

While Bass asked for home confinement until Monday and for possible examination of additional firearms inside his home, Lawless decided against that as well, stating that Bass could file a motion if necessary.

The continued delay is yet another setback for the trial against McCann, who was indicted in February 2021 on charges that he spent over $200,000 in campaign funds over five years on various personal items, such as cars, a motor home, and a family vacation to Colorado.

McCann moved through various public defenders and defense attorneys over three years before deciding in November 2023 to represent himself pro se, with Vincent serving as stand-by counsel. Lawless agreed to the move, pushing the trial into 2024.

However, just two days before the start of official proceedings, McCann went into the hospital without informing probation officers. Vincent said in a hearing Monday afternoon that he had begun experiencing a series of health problems Friday into Saturday and even passed out at one point.

His wife, Vicki, took him to Missouri Baptist, where he has remained for the past three days.

More: Running as a political outsider, Virden Republican seeks Congressional District 13 seat

McCann served as a state senator from 2011-19, first elected in the 49th Senate District before being redistricted into the 50th District. He ran for governor of Illinois in 2018 under the Conservative Party label, looking to attract disaffected voters from the right wing frustrated with the actions of then-Gov. Bruce Rauner.

He managed to get 192,527 votes, around 4% of the statewide total, performing best in west-central Illinois

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former state senator McCann hospitalized, fraud trial on hold