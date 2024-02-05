McCann trial on pause as court evaluates report of hospital stay

The federal trial of former state senator and gubernatorial candidate William "Sam" McCann on wire fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion was on hold Monday after McCann was said to be in the hospital.

Court documents indicate that McCann's standby counsel, Jason Vincent, informed Central District Judge Colleen Lawless that McCann's wife told him that he had been admitted to the hospital and would be undergoing a procedure Monday.

Lawless then asked the Central District's probation office to look into the matter, asking all those involved from McCann to his wife and the hospital to provide proof of his hospitalization. If needed, they could ask for a subpoena if they ran into resistance.

The two sides will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Monday to discuss the next steps in the trial.

McCann was indicted in February 2021 on charges related to misusing over $200,000 in campaign funds over five years from May 2015 to June 2020, to buy cars, vacations, and other personal items. He also is accused of falsifying D-2 expenditure reports filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

McCann represents himself pro se in the trial, with Vincent serving alongside him. He served as a state senator from 2011-19, before making a third-party run for governor of Illinois in 2018 under the Conservative Party. He received 192,527 votes, about 4% of the statewide total, performing strongest in rural west-central Illinois.

