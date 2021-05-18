McCarthy announces opposition to Capitol riot commission

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Quint Forgey, Melanie Zanona and Nicholas Wu
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday announced his opposition to a bill that would establish a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection — rejecting a proposal brokered in part by a member of his own conference and deepening divisions within the House GOP.

In a lengthy statement, the Republican leader said he could not support the compromise reached in recent days by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), a McCarthy ally who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the attack on the Capitol.

“Given the political misdirections that have marred this process, given the now duplicative and potentially counterproductive nature of this effort, and given the Speaker’s shortsighted scope that does not examine interrelated forms of political violence in America, I cannot support this legislation,” McCarthy said.

Responding to McCarthy’s announcement, Katko — the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee — defended the bill he negotiated with the committee’s chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), as “a solid, fair agreement that is a dramatic improvement over previous proposals that sought to politicize a security review of the Capitol.” Katko acknowledged “differing views” on the scope of that review, however.

The announcement by McCarthy represents the most recent high-profile, Trump-related fissure to emerge among House Republicans, after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) was purged from House leadership last week for her refusal to promote the false claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

Cheney was replaced as House GOP conference chair by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), who was criticized by some Republicans as insufficiently conservative but remains a fierce defender of the former president.

While House GOP leaders are not formally whipping for or against the commission, McCarthy’s public stance could sway members who are on the fence about whether to support the proposal. Both he and Katko explained their positions to their colleagues during a House GOP conference meeting on Tuesday morning, according to sources in the room.

But speaking after the closed-door meeting, Katko predicted a “healthy” number of Republicans would still back the legislation and said he “appreciates” how McCarthy has handled the situation.

McCarthy also suggested there are no hard feelings between the two men, telling POLITICO: “Katko has worked hard to improve the bill. It’s just not there yet.”

The Jan. 6 commission had similarly become a point of friction between McCarthy and Cheney in the weeks before her ouster, with McCarthy demanding that such a panel examine acts of looting and violence that accompanied some protests last summer against police brutality and racial injustice. Cheney, however, sought to have the commission probe solely the Capitol siege.

If impaneled, the Jan. 6 commission could potentially force testimony from McCarthy, who reportedly had a heated phone call with Trump as the insurrection was unfolding and may be able to speak to the former president’s state of mind amid the attack.

McCarthy reiterated on Tuesday that his chief concern is the scope of the panel — not its subpoena power. “I don’t care about the subpoenas,” McCarthy told POLITICO.

Senate Republicans have also indicated they may not support the Jan. 6 commission, casting doubt on the legislation’s prospects after its likely House passage on Wednesday.

Less than two hours after McCarthy’s announcement that he would oppose the bill, the White House released its own statement expressing its approval of the legislation by Katko and Thompson.

President Joe Biden’s administration “supports the proposed bipartisan, independent National Commission to study and investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol,” the White House said. “The Nation deserves such a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions.”

Democrats and even some Republicans have suggested GOP lawmakers are apprehensive about the commission because they are worried it will be weaponized against Trump and his party.

“I sense resistance on it,” said Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), who supports the commission. “But we shouldn’t have any hesitancy to put a spotlight on [Jan. 6], because we don’t want that to ever happen again. … We shouldn’t feel defensive.”

Pelosi called it “disappointing but not surprising” to see the “cowardice on the part of some on the Republican side” who, as she put it, do not “want to find the truth.”

And House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer told reporters he would “presume Trump doesn’t want this to happen,” though he was confident the legislation would still garner Republican support.

The measure is still set to come to the House floor on Wednesday, and the chamber is also expected to vote on Thursday on a $1.9 billion emergency funding bill to address Capitol security.

Sarah Ferris contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan commission to investigate Jan. 6 assault

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy won't support a bipartisan agreement to hold a 9/11 style commission investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol assault.

  • House GOP leader McCarthy opposes 9/11-style commission on Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    A day before the House is expected to vote on bipartisan legislation that would form a 9/11-style commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against it.

  • GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day

    Freshman Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert was clowned on social media Tuesday after declaring that she’ll use Congressional metal detectors for target practice “when” she becomes Speaker of the House. On Newsmax Monday night, Boebert was asked about her dedication to carrying a firearm in the nation’s capital and whether she was concealed-carrying at that moment. “I am in my office so I don’t have to conceal anything in here!” she declared, earning laughter and a “yes!” from host Benny Johnson. “In the Congressional complex, I am my own security all throughout the complex until I get into Pelosi’s house — it’s certainly not the people’s house — right there in the House chambers where we have to go through the metal detectors,” she went on, referring to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the metal detectors that were installed after the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6. She went on to say that “when” she’s Speaker, she’ll consider using them for target practice, which caused Johnson to burst out in raucous giggles. Responses to the clip were full of reminders that she promoted the Jan. 6 rally-turned-riot, tweeting the day of the insurrection that it was “1776” and would go down in history. She also tweeted that day when Pelosi was removed from the House chamber for security. “She will NEVER become speaker of the House. She belongs in jail,” said one observer. Author Brian O’Sullivan mused that even in his fiction, he “couldn’t come up with this level of bullsh–” while humorist Paul Rudnick suggested her aversion to metal detectors could stem from her being a robot. Amid all the dunks came an endorsement from none other than embattled GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, who said the Colorado lawmaker and gun enthusiast “would make a fantastic Speaker of the House.” Lauren Boebert said today that when she becomes Speaker of the House, her first act will be to take the metal detectors installed outside the House Chamber and use them for target practice. pic.twitter.com/AyXDY5Bw9m— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2021 Read original story GOP Rep Lauren Boebert Clowned for Saying She’ll Be Speaker of the House One Day At TheWrap

  • McCarthy's rejection of Capitol riot committee 'pathetic': Dem lawmaker

    "I'm pissed," Massachusetts Representative James McGovern said at the committee hearing.McGovern held up a copy of a letter Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that morning saying he would not support a measure creating a national commission of experts to investigate the deadly attack on Congress by supporters of former President Donald Trump."I guess what's frustrating to me," McGovern continued, "is that this doesn't seem to be a disagreement over substance, or over policy. But I do think this is an issue of character, and this is an issue of fitness to lead."McGovern suggested McCarthy was cow-towing to pressure from Trump.The bill before the rules committee was crafted jointly by Mississippi Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson and New York Republican Representative John Katko, and would create a body modeled after the 9/11 Commission which investigated the 2001 terror attacks. The Capitol rampage came after Trump gave an incendiary speech to his followers, repeating his false claims of a stolen election. In its aftermath, Republicans have tried to downplay the severity of the attack and distance themselves and the former president from its perpetrators.Some Republicans had asked that the proposed commission be expanded to investigate other forms of political violence and demonstrations, including protests against police brutality that roiled some cities over the summer of 2020.Others have claimed the deadly Capitol riot was "not an insurrection." McCarthy's rejection of the commission on Tuesday disappointed and angered those hoping the bill would gain a notable measure of Republican support."In a bipartisan way, Mr. Thompson and Mr. Katko come together and give us a finished product that should enjoy the support of every single member of this chamber," McGovern said, thumping his hand as he spoke."And the top leader of the Republican Party comes out and says, 'I can't do it.' Can't support it. I mean, it is pathetic."

  • Just How Strict Will Texas Republicans' Voting Bill Be?

    AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans on Monday resumed their push to pass a major voting bill with an array of restrictions, moving the bill to a closed-door panel of lawmakers who will hash out the final version of the legislation. But much of the suspense surrounding the panel, known as a conference committee, centers not on whether the legislation will pass the GOP-controlled Legislature, but on what measures it will include when it does. After a late-night scramble of last-minute negotiations among lawmakers last week, it looked as if recently introduced voting options, such as drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting, would survive Republicans’ initial attempt to ban them. The version of the bill passed by the state Senate would have prohibited those types of voting, but the House version passed last week made no mention of either provision. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times However, state Sen. Bryan Hughes, the Republican sponsor of the initial bill and one of the committee members who will shape the final version behind closed doors, said in an interview last week that he would like to see the provisions banning drive-thru voting and 24-hour voting added back to the final bill. “It makes sense,” Hughes said, citing internal polling suggesting that Texas voters preferred standardized hours for early voting across the state. “So there’s some predictability and people are confident that the rules are being followed.” The conference committee will meet this week to start crafting a final version of the bill, which would then be sent for a final up-or-down vote in both chambers. The Senate announced its members — made up of four Republicans and one Democrat — on Monday, and the House will make its appointments when the chamber convenes Tuesday. The bill initially sought a host of new restrictions on voting that would have had an outsize impact on voters in cities, most notably in Harris County, the biggest county in the state and home to Houston. During the coronavirus pandemic, Harris County introduced a drive-thru voting option, which more than 127,000 voters used in the general election. It also had a single day of 24-hour voting, which more than 10,000 voters used to cast ballots. The original bill that passed the House would have banned both of those methods, as well as placed limitations on the allocation of voting machines in counties with a population of more than 1 million, which election officials had said could force the closure of some polling locations. But as the bill made its way through the Legislature, most of those provisions were removed. The bill as it passed the House included provisions greatly expanding the autonomy and authority of partisan poll watchers, included new penalties for election officials and workers who violate the rules, and barred officials from sending out absentee ballots to voters who have not requested them. Hughes said he wanted the provisions against drive-thru and 24-hour voting to be added back to the bill so there would be uniformity among counties in how elections are run. “One county can’t just make up the rules,” Hughes said. “Houston’s not the capital of Texas. Harris County doesn’t need to do that. Whether I like the change or I dislike it, one county can’t just make up the rules on the fly. That doesn’t work.” Democrats in the Legislature have argued that this logic hampers the administration of elections, which are best run when local officials are empowered to address problems in their communities. “You really can’t have uniformity when every county is different. Harris County is different than Loving County,” said Jessica González, a state representative and the Democratic vice chair of the House Elections Committee, referring to a county in West Texas with less than 200 residents. “And so, in my experience in doing voter protection work, it’s important that these elections officials are able to administer their elections, because they’re the ones who are actually on the ground and able to address those issues.” If legislators in Texas were to add back provisions from the version of the voting bill that initially passed the state Senate, the state would stand as somewhat of an outlier nationally. Republicans in other states have tended to remove some of the strictest measures from voting bills as they make their way through legislatures. Both Georgia and Florida initially introduced bills that featured much more strident restrictions — such as limiting voting on Sunday or banning drop boxes — before settling on final versions that allowed for some weekend voting and limited drop box usage. Texas is one of the last major battleground states working toward an overhaul of its voting rules and regulations. The Legislature is in session until the end of May, so any law will have to be on its way to the desk of Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, by midnight, June 1. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Phoenix-area Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

    They blast the audit by the Cyber Ninjas firm, which was hired by fellow Arizona Republicans.

  • Kevin McCarthy appears to throw GOP broker 'under the bus' in rebuke of House's Jan. 6 commission deal

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus." In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot. Under the bus goes @RepJohnKatko as we indicated yesterday, @GOPLeader comes out against Jan 6 commission Still will pass the house, but continuing divisions in the House GOP. stunningly divided. This will get blocked in the senate anyway. pic.twitter.com/tfm5CVmHfh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, telling Politico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet." More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterBiden reportedly likes a 'low-key' White House

  • Guest opinion: Idaho legislator who doxxed Jane Doe should be held accountable

    Veteran and founder of Idaho Female Veterans Network, herself a sexual abuse survivor, wants Rep. Priscilla Giddings to be held accountable for her actions.

  • Sneak peek inside Wake Forest's new Wegmans

    Wegmans' Wake Forest store will officially open this week.

  • Kevin McCarthy rejects bipartisan Capitol riots commission after being accused of covering up for Trump

    House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has come out against a bipartisan committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a proposal drafted by one of his GOP colleagues, as Republicans press for a broader investigation that includes investigating Black Lives Matter protests. “The renewed focus by Democrats to now stand up an additional commission ignores the political violence that has struck American cities, a Republican Congressional baseball practice, and, most recently, the deadly attack on Capitol Police on April 2, 2021,” Mr McCarthy said in a letter on Tuesday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene defends ‘abused’ Capitol rioters and Ashli Babbitt in House floor speech

    Far-right US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene has joined GOP opposition to a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection. In a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives, the congresswoman asked a series of “what about” questions to deflect from an investigation into the attack, fuelled by former president Donald Trump’s false “stolen” election narrative amplified by his GOP allies like Ms Greene. Ms Greene also claimed that Capitol rioters have been “abused” in jail and “held for 23 hours a day in solitary confinement.”

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Lincoln Project launches new ad calling GOP disloyal to America

    Anti-Trump conservative group unveils new attack ad

  • Controversial influencer couple who euthanised dog refused to adopt baby because of social media ban

    Couple decided not to adopt from Thailand after realising they would not be able to post child online

  • Biden meets with Jimmy Carter on president’s 100th day in office

    Long-time Democratic allies meet in person for first time since start of Biden presidency

  • Joel Greenberg pleads guilty to sex trafficking as banner flown above court reads ‘tick tock Matt Gaetz’

    A plane has flown a banner above US District Court in Orlando, Florida reading “Tick Tock Matt Gaetz” as the GOP congressman’s ally Joel Greenberg pleaded guilty to sex trafficking a minor, among other charges, potentially aiding prosecutors in a related investigation involving the Republican congressman. Mr Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, appeared in court on Monday after admitting to introducing a “minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her, according to a lengthy plea agreement filed on 14 May. The other men were not named. Mr Gaetz was not named in court documents filed in US District Court on Friday.

  • Jake Paul investigated for driving on protected turtle beach

    Puerto Rico sees turtle nesting and hatching season from February and August as the beaches attract several unique species including the leatherback.

  • Four-year-old found beaten to death on Dallas street was kidnapped and attacked by intruder through back door, mother reveals

    Neighbours decry ‘senseless murder’ as police say an 18-year-old suspect has been taken into custody

  • Senator Tom Cotton hit with social media scorn after accusing AP of colluding with Hamas following Israeli airstrike

    Republican ridicules reporters for ‘whiny’ coverage following ‘wholly appropriate’ airstrike on offices by Israel, as US admit it has not seen evidence of terrorist infrastructure in the blown-up building

  • Liz Cheney calls her replacement Elise Stefanik ‘complicit’ in Trump’s ‘big lie’

    The Wyoming congresswoman says millions of Trump supporters have been ‘misled’ by former president