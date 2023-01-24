McCarthy blocks Schiff, Swalwell from Intelligence committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Jan. 24 said that he would block California Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Jan. 24 said that he would block California Democratic Reps. Adam B. Schiff and Eric Swalwell from serving on the House Intelligence Committee.
The head of House Democrats has submitted Reps. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) to sit on the powerful Intelligence Committee, setting up a battle with Republican leaders who are vowing to keep them off the panel.
Letters to the Editor: 'Adam Guillette can’t handle the truth'. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar deserve respect. Conservatives make case for critical race theory.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is set to hold a floor vote on removing Omar from the committee. But he can only lose a handful of GOP votes to do it.
McCarthy once found himself condemning Greene's incendiary rhetoric. Now, they're political chums.
Speaker Kevin McCarthy reiterated Tuesday that he will block Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell of California from serving on the House committee that oversees national intelligence, saying the decision was not based on political payback but because “integrity matters, and they have failed in that place.” In the previous Congress, Democrats booted Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona from their committee assignments for incendiary commentary that they said incited potential violence against colleagues. Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, in a letter sent to McCarthy over the weekend, asked that Schiff and Swalwell be reappointed to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, a prestigious panel with access to sensitive, classified information.
A mass shooting on Lunar New Year ruins the most important holiday of the year for many Asian Americans.
A Florida teacher was arrested on Sunday after allegedly pulling out a gun on a security officer after he was denied entry into a gated community.
Border town residents in Yuma share how the ongoing migrant surge has pushed their community to the brink of collapse under President Biden's leadership.
Top Western doctors are taking care of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s health, Ukrainian military intelligence or HUR spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi said in an interview with the publication Delfi on Jan. 20.
Lunar New Year brings the promise of prosperity, friendship and happiness. But as thousands of Asian Americans celebrated, a gunman broke the promise.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have hit a light civilian boat on the Dnipro river, which the occupiers expropriated and equipped for military purposes. Source: Press Centre of Operational Command Pivden (South); report of Joint Press Centre for Ukraine's Defence Forces on the Tavriya front Details: It is reported that during the attempt of the hostile sabotage and reconnaissance group to land on one of the so-called Potemkin Islands on the Dnipro river near Kherson, Ukraine's Armed Forces hit a lig
Roe v. Wade allowed people to disagree on abortion and make decisions based on their own faith or moral code. That's impossible now in some states.
A federal judge on Tuesday convicted a Pennsylvania restaurant owner of storming the U.S. Capitol, where she screamed at police officers to bring out then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi so the pro-Trump mob could hang her. U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden decided the case against Pauline Bauer after hearing testimony without a jury. Bauer's bench trial started last Thursday.
Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) said she will not support Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) effort to deny Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) a seat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, making matters more difficult for the GOP leader as he looks to follow through on his pledge to not seat the congresswoman on the panel. Spartz also…
"This is how people are showing up to 10th-grade English now?"
Kevin HagenFox News lawyers’ defense strategy to combat a voting software firm’s allegation that the conservative cable giant knowingly peddled election fraud lies about the company is starting to fully come to light.When it comes to Fox hosts, commentators, and guests pushing falsehoods that rigged voting machines “stole” the 2020 presidential election from then-President Donald Trump, Fox attorneys insist that claims those statements were defamatory have “omitted context” of those remarks.Acco
Half Moon Bay, California shooting suspect Chunli Zhao reportedly worked at one of the two mushroom farms where he allegedly murdered seven people - and wounded an eighth victim.
Matthew McConaughey’s daughter had an epic birthday party! Matthew’s wife Camila Alves shared a snap of their daughter Vida at her 13th birthday, and behind her is none other than Woody Harrelson!
Teen suspects in custody after carjacking a vehicle in Barstow and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.
Powered by centuries from openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, India beat New Zealand by 90 runs on Tuesday to win the third one-day international and sweep the series. Gill scored 112 runs off 78 balls and Sharma struck 101 off 85 as India piled up 385-9 in 50 overs.