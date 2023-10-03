McCarthy Blows Off Dems’ Request to Attend Feinstein Funeral

California congressional Democrats accused House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of brushing off their request to reschedule votes slated for this Thursday so they can attend the funeral of Sen. Dianne Feinstein, which is set to take place in front of San Francisco City Hall. Lawmakers’ frustrations have apparently fallen on deaf ears as McCarthy contends with a fierce fight to retain his speakership that could see him booted from the post before the funeral even takes place. “So far he has not responded. And all indications are that he's just going to keep on with the votes,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) told Politico. “Of course, he may not be the speaker by that time.” The Senate, in contrast, is set to call it a week early and allow members time to travel and pay respects.

