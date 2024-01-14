The McCarthy Bowl: The history of Mike McCarthy Way ahead of playoff reunion
McCarthy has the second-most wins (135) in franchise history, faces Packers for second time since 2018 departure
McCarthy has the second-most wins (135) in franchise history, faces Packers for second time since 2018 departure
The Chiefs' defense did a great job limiting the Dolphins.
The Chiefs didn't need any help against the Dolphins. But they got some on a late touchdown drive.
Anakalev hasn't lost a fight since 2018.
A pair of pick 6s blew the game open for the Texans in the second half.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.
This gadget will start paying for itself immediately.
This celebrity chef-backed appliance is just $79 right now!
NASA and Lockheed Martin have finally taken the wraps off of the X-59, a "quiet supersonic" aircraft that may shape the future of both military and civilian air travel. The X-59 has been under development at Lockheed Martin Skunk Works for years, following a $248 million grant from NASA in 2018. Until now the aircraft has only been seen in various stages of disassembly in the hangar; today marks the first time it's been out on the tarmac in public view, and of course they made quite a to-do over at Lockheed's Palmdale facility.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Score bralettes, shapewear, loungewear and more, with discounts of up to 50%!
Learn more about state and local first-time home buyer programs, where to find them, and how you can qualify.
Open banking -- where traditional banks can share data, and build new services, by way of APIs that bring their ageing systems into the 21st century -- has seen its biggest traction to date in mature economies, where the vast majority of consumers and businesses already have bank accounts; are au fait with digital transactions; and are receptive to trying out new approaches to everyday problems if that can save them time and money. Prometeo, a startup out of Uruguay building channels to enable open banking across Latin America, is today announcing that it has picked up $13 million in funding to expand its business. Since its founding in 2018, Prometeo has grown so far on relatively lean funding.
The US government has reportedly approved AI-based memory loss prediction software for the first time. Darmiyan, a San Francisco-based brain imaging analytics company, says the FDA has granted De Novo approval for its product BrainSee.
All the accessibility-related products we saw at CES 2024.
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
It's been two decades since I developed the first driverless motorcycle, Ghostrider, as part of the DARPA Grand Challenge, an event that is widely viewed as the dawn of autonomous vehicles. With such rapid advances, at the time, the consensus was that there would be an autonomous car in every driveway within the next 10 years. Much progress has been made since then, and 2024 — the 20th anniversary of Ghostrider — will be another seminal year for autonomous vehicles, especially for off-road industries.
Delta Air Lines looks to reach cruising altitude following the travel industry’s post-pandemic ascension — even after pilot contract negotiations and a calculated capacity restoration effort.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
A Subaru WRX Limited is entering our long-term fleet, so here's everything you need to know about it.