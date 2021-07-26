McCarthy calls Reps. Cheney and Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans” after they joined the Jan. 6 Select Committee

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans,” a day after the House Speaker announced that Kinzinger had agreed to join the Jan. 6 panel on the assault on the Capitol. Cheney called McCarthy’s remarks “childish.”

