McCarthy, Cheney disagree on Trump CPAC appearance

House Republican Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, openly disagreed with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on whether former President Donald Trump should be speaking at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference. (Feb. 24)

Video Transcript

REPORTER: Just very briefly, [INAUDIBLE] leadership, especially Congresswoman Cheney, do you believe President Trump should be speaking, or former President Trump, should be speaking at CPAC this weekend?

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Yes, he should.

REPORTER: Congresswoman Cheney?

LIZ CHENEY: That's up to CPAC. I've been clear on my views about President Trump and the extent to which following January 6, I don't believe that he should be playing a role in the future the party or the country.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: On that high note, thank you all very much.

[LAUGHTER]

    Pastors reject ‘perversion’ of Christian nationalism and say they do not want to be ‘quiet accomplices in this ongoing sin’ The scene outside the Capitol on 6 January. The presence of Christian nationalists was evident during the insurrection. Photograph: Shafkat Anowar/AP More than 100 prominent evangelical Christian pastors and church leaders have spoken out against what they call the “perversion” of Christian nationalism and the role it played in enabling the violent insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington on 6 January. In an open letter released on Wednesday, the evangelical leaders say they are speaking out now because they do not want to be “quiet accomplices in this ongoing sin”. They call on all church people to clarify that Christianity is incompatible with “calls to violence, support of white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories, and all religious and racial prejudice”. The letter, first reported by NPR, notes that the evangelical community in the US has long been susceptible to the “heresy” of Christian nationalism – the belief that the country is fundamentally Christian and run by and for white conservative Americans. The signatories blame that tendency on church leaders accommodating white supremacy over many years. As a result the ideology of Christian nationalism was allowed to flourish and helped to legitimize the 6 January attack by giving participants the false impression that their actions were “blessed by God”, the religious leaders said. The presence of Christian nationalists was evident during the insurrection. Rioters carried signs proclaiming “Jesus Saves” and “In God We Trust”, and crosses were erected among the crowd. A video of the unfolding catastrophe filmed by the New Yorker magazine showed one of the seditionists saying a prayer from the rostrum of the US Senate. He said: “Thank you Heavenly Father for gracing us with this opportunity to stand up for our God-given unalienable rights … and to send a message to all the tyrants, the communists and the globalists that this is our nation, not theirs.” Among the influential figures who signed the letter were Jerushah Duford, granddaughter of the TV evangelical preacher, the late Billy Graham. She told NPR that the events of 6 January had long been brewing. “It felt like this was a symptom of what has been happening for a long time,” she said. White evangelical Christians remained remarkably loyal to former president Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. They voted for him on both occasions by about 80%, exit polls showed. A survey by the American Enterprise Institute earlier this month found that 60% of white evangelicals continue to believe Trump’s “big lie” that last November’s election was stolen from him and that he should have been returned to the White House.

    A preliminary assessment has found signs of metal fatigue on the engine that failed on a United Airlines Boeing 777 flight at the weekend. The engine failed with a “loud bang” four minutes after takeoff from Denver. The National Transportation Safety Board have been looking at damage to a fan blade.The chairman of the U.S. air accident investigator told reporters it remains unclear whether the incident is consistent with an engine failure on a different Hawaiian-bound United flight in February 2018. That failure was attributed to a fatigue fracture in a fan blade. The engine that failed shed parts over a Denver suburb. The Pratt & Whitney engine, the PW4000, is used on 128 planes, or less than 10% of the global fleet.In another incident on Japan Airlines in December 2020 the country's transport safety board reported it found two damaged fan blades, one with a metal fatigue crack on the same engine. That investigation is ongoing. The focus is more on engine maker Pratt and analysts expect little financial impact on Boeing. But the PW4000 issues are a fresh headache for the planemaker which saw its flagship 737 MAX grounded for nearly two years after two deadly crashes.Investigators will continue to examine the United engine's fan blade on Tuesday (February 23).