McCarthy falls short in first vote to be House speaker
Despite a Republican majority, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., failed to get the majority needed to win election as speaker of the House, receiving only 203 votes in the first ballot.
19 Republicans voted against Kevin McCarthy on the first ballot in the House speaker election. Here's who they are
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) criticized Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on Tuesday after he reportedly told House GOP members that he doesn’t care if the chamber elects Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the incoming Democratic leader, as Speaker instead of McCarthy. McCarthy told reporters that Gaetz, who is one of at least a handful of…
Donald Trump famously called Kevin McCarthy "my Kevin" and backed him for House Speaker, but McCarthy is struggling to win the votes.
The vote over who will take up the gavel has turned into a five-alarm dumpster fire with the House Freedom Caucus stonewalling the rest of the party
Republican leader Kevin McCarthy failed in two rounds of voting to become House speaker Tuesday, a historic defeat with no clear way out as House Republicans dug in for a long, messy start for the new Congress. Needing 218 votes in the full House, McCarthy got just 203 in both rounds — less even than Democrat Hakeem Jeffries in the GOP-controlled chamber. McCarthy had pledged a “battle on the floor” for as long as it took to overcome right-flank fellow Republicans who were refusing to give him their votes.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), the incoming House Democratic leader, won nine more votes than House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) in Tuesday’s first ballot vote for Speaker. Jeffries won 212 votes in the first ballot to just 203 for McCarthy, but that doesn’t mean he’ll become Speaker. Neither Jeffries nor McCarthy secured the majority…
Host Joe Scarborough advises the House Speaker hopeful to call his party's bluff: "They don't have anybody to replace" him
The vote for a new speaker in the House of Representatives ended in a stalemate Tuesday.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade didn't hold back going into Tuesday's House speaker vote
Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) said the hard-line opponents to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) becoming the next Speaker “are enemies now.” Crenshaw told CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday ahead of the Speakership vote that those dug in against McCarthy will “obviously” not get the committee assignments they want over their defiance, but “it’s going…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican Kevin McCarthy lost a dramatic first vote for speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and appeared poised to fall short in a second ballot on Tuesday as hardline conservatives from his own party rebelled against him, leaving the new Republican majority in turmoil.In an embarrassing beginning to what could prove to be a brutal showdown between hardliners and most House Republicans, McCarthy fell short in the first ballot of the 218-vote majority needed to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as speaker. It was the first time in a century that the House failed to elect a speaker on the first vote. Lawmakers quickly moved on to a second ballot, with McCarthy again appearing unlikely to prevail.
Kevin McCarthy signaled he was done negotiating with his detractors in an effort to win the speakership during a tense closed-door meeting on Tuesday morning.
Updated 1/3/2023 at 2:19 p.m. ET
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos was set to be sworn in Tuesday despite a spiral of investigations from federal and local prosecutors into his campaign spending and lies about his family history, resume and education. The incoming Republican congressman from New York declined to respond to questions from reporters inside and outside the Capitol, including one question about whether he planned to resign. Santos was spotted sitting by himself on the Republican side of the House floor before Tuesday's vote for House speaker.
House Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy says he's in a "battle for the conference and the country" as he spars with right-flank conservatives who refuse to give him their votes to become Speaker of the House. (Jan. 3)
Isaac Boltansky, BTIG Director of Policy Research, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, what investors should be watching for this year, public policy, the U.S. government and TikTok, and the outlook for federal spending.
