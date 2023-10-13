McCarthy in fiery exchange with reporter blames Dems for bringing ‘chaos’ with ouster

Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a fiery exchange with reporters Friday about the House’s ongoing dilemma, blaming Democratic members for bringing “chaos to Congress.”

After House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was nominated for the top position on Friday evening, lawmakers went on recess for the weekend without bringing a vote to the House floor.

CNN’s Manu Raju questioned McCarthy on whether acting Speaker Patrick Henry (R-N.C.) should take on more power since the House’s divisiveness has stalled Congress. Deflecting the question, the California Republican shifted blame to the Democrats for the Speakership drama.

“So they’ve really stymied, they brought chaos in … Congress and now they’ve tried to stymie our ability to have continuity of Congress, which I think is a real problem, what the Democrats have done,” McCarthy said.

Jordan’s Speaker nomination comes ten days after McCarthy was ousted from the role by eight Republicans and all of the Democrats in a historic vote, and one day after Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) dropped out after not receiving enough Republican support.

Raju pressed McCarthy, asking how he thinks the recent “episode” reflects on the GOP. McCarthy claimed Democrats didn’t want to pay military members in government shutdown talks and “that’s why they wanted to throw me out.”

Asked what is going to happen to the 18 Republicans overseeing swing districts that Biden won in 2020, the former Speaker said it will show that “all the Democrats voted to try to bring chaos.”

Former Speaker of the House Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks with reporters as Republicans hold a caucus meeting at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

The reporter interjected with “You guys can’t govern,” pointing out that all legislation in the House is currently on hold without a permanent speaker.

McCarthy, fumbling over his words, said Republicans “passed the Parents’ Bill of Rights. We passed to secure the border. We passed America’s energy independence.”

“So it’s … far different to what the Democrats, I mean, the Democrats are over here fighting about whether they could even stand with Israel,” McCarthy added.

Raju pushed further, adding “you guys can’t even act on the aid package to Israel because things are stalled.”

As it stands, Jordan earned 152 votes — beating out Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), who entered a last-minute bid, but still falling short of the 217 needed to clinch the gavel.

Jordan will go up against Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) on the House floor if he can earn enough support from the remaining GOP members.

