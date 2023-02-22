McCarthy gives Carlson access to 1/6 footage, raising alarms

18
LISA MASCARO, FARNOUSH AMIRI and MARY CLARE JALONICK
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a stunning level of access granted by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy that Democrats swiftly condemned as a “grave” breach of security with potentially far-reaching consequences.

The hard-right political commentator said his team is spending the week at the Capitol pouring through the video and preparing to reveal their findings to his viewers. But granting exclusive access to sensitive Jan. 6 security footage to such a deeply partisan figure is a highly unusual move, seen by some critics as essentially outsourcing House oversight to a TV personality who has promoted conspiracy theories about the attack.

“It’s a shocking development that brings in both political concerns but even more importantly, security concerns,” said Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who was a chief counsel during President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial.

Many critics warn that Capitol security could be endangered if Carlson airs security footage that details how the rioters accessed the building and the routes lawmakers used to flee to safety. And a sharply partisan retelling of the Capitol attack could accelerate a dangerous rewriting of the history of what happened Jan. 6, when Trump encouraged a mob of supporters to head to the Capitol to overturn Joe Biden’s election.

“It is not lost on anyone that the one person that the speaker decides to give hours and hours of sensitive secret surveillance footage is the person who peddled a bogus documentary trying to debunk responsibility for the Jan. 6 riot from Donald Trump onto others,” Goldman said.

“Kevin McCarthy has turned over the security of the Capitol to Tucker Carlson and that’s a scary thought,” he added.

McCarthy’s office declined to confirm the arrangement, first reported by Axios, despite repeated requests for comment.

Gripping images and videos from the Capitol attack by Trump supporters have been widely circulated by documentarians, news organizations and even the rioters themselves. But officials have held back much of the surveillance video from hundreds of security cameras stationed in and around the Capitol that offer a detailed view of the grisly scene and the brutal beatings of police as they tried to stop the rioters.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack went through a painstaking process to work closely with the U.S. Capitol Police to review and ultimately release approved segments of the surveillance footage as part of its public hearings last year.

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police, Tom Manger, issued a terse statement when asked about the new release of footage: "When Congressional Leadership or Congressional Oversight Committees ask for things like this, we must give it to them.”

House Democrats planned to convene Wednesday for a private caucus call to hear from Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., who served as the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee, and others. House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries called McCarthy's decision an “egregious security breach” that threatens the safety of those who work at the Capitol.

"Unfortunately, the apparent disclosure of sensitive video material is yet another example of the grave threat to the security of the American people represented by the extreme MAGA Republican majority," Jeffries, D-N.Y. said in a letter to House colleagues.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., the former chairwoman of the House Administration Committee and a member of the committee that investigated Jan. 6, said: “It’s really a road map to people who might want to attack the Capitol again. It would be of huge assistance to them.”

Carlson, who previously produced a documentary suggesting the federal government used the Capitol attack by Trump’s supporters as a pretext to persecute conservatives, confirmed that his team was reviewing the footage ahead of a possible airing.

“We believe we have secured the right to see whatever we want to see,” Carlson, who is the network’s most-watched prime-time host, said on his show Monday night.

It's not clear what protocols Carlson and his team are using to view the material, but he said that “access is unfettered.”

The House committee investigating Jan. 6 underwent an often intense process to review the tens of thousands of hours of footage as it documented its findings.

Over the nearly two-year probe, the panel, which was disbanded once Republicans took control of the House, created a secure room in their Capitol Hill offices for staff to comb through the more than 14,000 hours of footage. The process took months, according to a person familiar with the investigation who requested anonymity to discuss the private machinations.

Any clip of footage the committee wanted to use for their series of public hearings or for the final report had to be approved by Capitol Police to avoid any security breaches, the person said. If police had an objection, the committee would engage in negotiations to redact any content that could potentially endanger the force or the mechanisms they use to protect the Capitol and lawmakers.

“Throughout our entire review on the committee, we worked with U.S. Capitol Police, one, to get the footage and review it through secure channels, and then we also worked with them again before we released anything," said Marcus Childress, who was the panel's investigative counsel and now is in private practice. “The purpose of that was to make sure that we weren’t releasing any sensitive surveillance footage."

Anxiety over security is running high after Capitol Police reported an uptick in threats to member safety over the last several years, its highest on Jan. 6, 2021. The number of possible threats against members of Congress rose from about 4,000 in 2017 to more than 9,600 in 2021, then declined last year to 7,501.

Key Republicans welcomed McCarthy's decision as part of his commitment to create a more transparent House and engage in oversight, as Republicans launch a far-reaching series of investigations and probes touching many aspects of government.

“I support Speaker McCarthy's decision,” said Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., the chairman of the House Administration Committee.

Hard-right figures cheered the move. “For all of you that doubted we would release the tapes. Here you go!” tweeted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a right-flank firebrand who has become close to McCarthy.

Former Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., said if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's daughter, the documentary filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, was able to film that day and release her footage, McCarthy should be able to grant Carlson access.

But others said the two situations are not comparable — countless hours of footage have been released from many sources that captured what happened that deadly day. A mob of Trump supporters battled Capitol Police, in often violent scenes, breaking into the building. Five people died in the riot and its aftermath.

"I think we should remember that the Jan. 6 attack happened in broad daylight," said Sandeep Prasanna, a former investigative counsel on the Jan. 6 committee now in private practice.

“My concern is that I don’t see how releasing thousands of hours of footage to one handpicked controversial media figure could ever produce the same factual and careful analysis that the committee produced over that year and a half,” he said.

___

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • What we know about McCarthy's decision to grant Tucker Carlson exclusive access to Jan. 6 security camera footage

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, has reportedly given Fox News host Tucker Carlson exclusive access to thousands of hours of unseen security footage from the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Jeffries slams providing Fox with Jan. 6 footage as ‘egregious security breach’

    House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) slammed Republicans providing Fox News with footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection as an “egregious security beach.” Jeffries said in a letter to his Democratic colleagues in the House that officials are trying to confirm the “precise nature” of the transfer of videos from the attack. “The apparent…

  • McCarthy gives Fox News’s Tucker Carlson access to Jan. 6 Capitol surveillance footage

    House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has granted Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his team access to surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol around the time of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Carlson was granted access to some 41,000 hours of footage by McCarthy’s office, Axios first reported on Monday. A Fox News spokesperson confirmed…

  • Former pitching coach Regan sues Mets for age discrimination

    Phil Regan sued the New York Mets and former general manager Brodie Van Wagenen, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination when he was moved out as pitching coach after the 2019 season. Regan, a former big league pitcher who turns 86 in April, also claimed harassment and hostile work environment in a complaint filed Monday in New York Supreme Court in Queens. “Phil came into an underperforming pitching staff and immediately righted the ship,” his lawyer, Matthew J. Blit, said in a statement Tuesday.

  • Fox host Tucker Carlson says he's gained access to previously unreleased Jan. 6 security video

    House GOP leaders appear to have given a Fox News host exclusive access to more than 40-thousand hours of previously unreleased surveillance camera footage from the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. After Axios reported on Monday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy had authorized the release, Fox host Tucker Carlson said on his program Monday night that he had gained "unfettered" access to the video, saying that some of his "smartest producers" have been reviewing the footage at an undisclosed location for about a week. It was unclear on Tuesday where Carlson's team was reviewing the footage, or exactly who they got it from, and McCarthy's office did not immediately respond to an ABC News request for comment.

  • Kevin McCarthy lets Fox News’ Tucker Carlson look at Jan. 6 riot footage. Big mistake | Opinion

    Letting the public see the Capitol riot footage is the right idea, but this is wrong way to do it.

  • Jill Biden makes 6th visit to Africa, her 1st as first lady

    Jill Biden is not a newcomer to Africa. It will be her sixth time in Africa when she arrives in Namibia on Wednesday as part of a commitment by President Joe Biden to deepen U.S. engagement with the fast-growing region. During five days split between Namibia, located along the Atlantic coast in southern Africa, and Kenya, in the east, Jill Biden will focus on empowering women and young people, and highlight food insecurity in the Horn of Africa caused by a devastating drought, Russia's war in Ukraine and other factors.

  • House GOP asks Hunter Biden business associate for testimony, documents about links to Chinese execs

    Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., asked a Serbian business consultant for a transcribed interview so he could ask about Hunter Biden’s business deals in China.

  • College Basketball Predictions For Every Game. Monday, February 20

    College basketball predictions for every game along with the schedule, game times, and how to watch on Monday, February 20

  • The Marburg virus: urgent need to contain this close cousin of Ebola

    Roger Harris/Science Photo LibraryThe Marburg virus is a highly infectious disease that’s in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola. The Conversation Africa’s Wale Fatade and Usifo Omozokpea asked virologist Oyewale Tomori about its origin and how people can protect themselves against the disease. What is the Marburg virus and where did it come from? Marburg virus causes the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg haemorrhagic fever. The virus, which belongs to the same fa

  • My great-great-grandfather owned slaves in Kentucky. Here's what I'm doing about it.

    Martin Luther King Jr. said, 'The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' I say it bends by people like us acting to bend it.

  • Supreme Court weighs tech giants' liability in terror case

    The Supreme Court is weighing Wednesday whether Facebook, Twitter and YouTube can be sued over a 2017 Islamic State attack on a Turkish nightclub based on the argument the platforms assisted in fueling the growth of the terrorist group. What the justices decide to do in this case and a related one it heard Tuesday is important particularly because the companies have so far been shielded from liability on the internet, allowing them to grow into the giants they are today. On the first day of arguments, the justices suggested they had little appetite for a far-reaching ruling that would upend the internet.

  • Tucker Carlson Obtains Jan. 6 Riot Footage, Prompting Anger From Democrats

    Fox News host Tucker Carlson said he has possession of thousands of hours of security-camera footage from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, sparking anger from Democrats who called the development dangerous. Mr. Carlson said on the air Monday night that his show has been given more than 40,000 hours of footage, and he said producers have been looking through the material and will provide coverage of its findings next week. Mr. Carlson has questioned whether investigators including the House Jan. 6 committee created to probe the attack have provided an accurate portrayal of the events that day.

  • U.S. groups suing to ban abortion pill lose bid for early trial

    A Texas federal judge on Tuesday refused to set an accelerated trial schedule for a lawsuit by anti-abortion groups seeking to end U.S. sales of the abortion pill mifepristone, in a case that could severely disrupt access to medication abortion nationwide. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in Amarillo rejected the groups' request to skip a hearing on whether to halt sales of the pill temporarily until the case is fully heard and instead go straight to trial. Anti-abortion groups including the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine brought the case against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last November, claiming the agency used an improper process to approve the drug mifepristone in 2000 and did not adequately consider its safety for minors.

  • Georgia special grand jury wants multiple indictments for Trump's efforts to overturn 2020 election: 'It's not rocket science'

    The forewoman for the special grand jury that investigated plots to overturn election results said multiple people should get criminal charges.

  • Malcolm X's daughter to sue CIA and FBI for wrongful death

    The family of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X marked on Tuesday the anniversary of his 1965 assassination by announcing plans to sue agencies including the CIA, FBI, the New York Police Department and others for $100 million, accusing them of playing a role in his death. Two of his daughters, Ilyasah Shabazz and Qubilah Shabazz, were joined by attorney Ben Crump at a news conference at the site of the former Audubon Ballroom in upper Manhattan, where Malcolm X was fatally shot as a crowd gathered to hear him speak on Feb. 21, 1965. Ilyasah Shabazz, the co-administrator of her father's estate, filed notices of claim, which is the first step in the process, saying that the agencies “conspired with each other and with other individuals and acted, and failed to act, in such a way as to bring about the wrongful death of Malcolm X."

  • Nations: No clarity on neutrality, no Olympics for Russia

    The governments of 35 nations released a statement Monday calling on the IOC to clarify the definition of “neutrality” as it seeks a way to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes back into international sports and, ultimately, next year's Paris Olympics. “As long as these fundamental issues and the substantial lack of clarity and concrete detail on a workable ‘neutrality’ model are not addressed, we do not agree that Russian and Belarusian athletes should be allowed back into competition,” read the statement. Among those signing the statement were officials from the United States, Britain, France, Canada and Germany.

  • Biden visits Kyiv ahead of anniversary of Russia’s invasion

    It was a landmark moment in his presidency, coming against the backdrop of the one year anniversary of the invasion.

  • 2nd man charged in shooting that killed 1, injured 10

    A second man has been charged with participating in a Memphis shooting at a nightclub that left one person dead and 10 others injured. Ladarious Marion, 21, fired the rifle in the shootings and was arrested Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony, news outlets reported, citing a statement from the Memphis Police Department. Another man, Julius Michael Freeman, 21, of Memphis, admitted to driving the shooter to and from nightclub the Live Lounge where the gunman opened fire early Sunday and to handing him a rifle from the trunk of Freemen’s Dodge Charger, according to a police affidavit.

  • Is there an end in sight for the war in Ukraine? What we know one year into the conflict.

    Here's what we know about the state of the war in Ukraine one year after Russia's invasion.