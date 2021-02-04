McCarthy: Greene apologized, denounced QAnon

The House is expected to vote Thursday about whether to strip Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, over her past embrace of conspiracy theories. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says she apologized. (Feb. 4)

Video Transcript

KEVIN MCCARTHY: We denounce anything that we've seen that was said in that path from anything with QAnon has no place in our party, and Marjorie Greene actually said that inside our conference today. She said it before, but she said from the shootings and everywhere else. Well, we denounce-- I denounce all those comments that were brought up, everybody.

And she came to the-- she came inside our conference and denounced them as well. She said she was wrong. She has reached out in other ways and forms, and nothing that she said has been based upon since she's been a member of Congress. The voters--

- [INAUDIBLE].

KEVIN MCCARTHY: No, the voters decided she could come and serve. When she sent and announced all those-- well, inside our chambers--

- --and apologize for her past comments.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: That's exactly what she did.

- Publicly though.

KEVIN MCCARTHY: That's what she did inside our conference.

- Do Democrats deserve to hear that same apology that she did?

KEVIN MCCARTHY: Well, I think everybody should hear that, and she has expressed that she has put it out from news agencies and others. I think it would be helpful, if you could hear exactly what she told all of us, denouncing QAnon. I don't know if I say it right. I don't even know what it is, any from the shootings. She said she knew nothing about lasers or all the different things that have been brought up about her. So from that perspective, she's now a member of-- if we are now going to start judging what other members have said before they're even members of Congress, I think it would be a hard time for the Democrats to place anybody on committee.

LIZ CHENEY: We really did have a terrific vote tonight, a terrific time this evening, laying out what we're going to do going forward, as well as making clear that we're not going to be divided, and that we're not going to be in a situation, where people can pick off any member of leadership. It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together and that we need to go forward in a way that helps us beat back the really dangerous and negative Democrat policies.