Having multiple prescriptions is difficult enough to keep track of, let alone ones with complicated names. Hill Street Studios/Stone via Getty ImagesAt some point in your life, you’ll likely find yourself with a prescription from your doctor to fill. While it’s important to keep track of all the medications you’re taking, that can be hard to do when the names of so many of these drugs are difficult to pronounce and even harder to remember. In my role as a pharmacist, I’ve helped countless patien