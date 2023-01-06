McCarthy offers deal to end standoff in House speaker fight

LISA MASCARO and FARNOUSH AMIRI
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The contours of a deal that could make Republican leader Kevin McCarthy the House speaker have begun to emerge after three grueling days and 11 failed votes in a political spectacle unseen in a century.. It has left Republicans in disarray and exposed anew the fragility of American democracy.

The House will be back at it Friday, with Republicans trying to elect their new House speaker — this time, against the backdrop of the second anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. The attack was an unimaginable scene of chaos that shook the country when a mob of President Donald Trump's supporters tried to stop Congress from certifying his election defeat.

McCarthy made no promises of a final vote that would secure him the speaker's gavel, but glimmers of a deal with at least some of the far-right holdouts who have denied him support were emerging.

“We’ve got some progress going on,” McCarthy said late Thursday, brushing back questions about the lengthy, messy process. “It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.”

The agreement McCarthy presented to the holdouts from the conservative Freedom Caucus and others center around rules changes they have been seeking for months. Those changes would shrink the power of the speaker’s office and give rank-and-file lawmakers more influence in drafting and passing legislation.

Even if McCarthy is able to secure the votes he needs, he will emerge as a weakened speaker, having given away some powers and leaving him constantly under threat of being voted out by his detractors. But he would also be potentially emboldened as a survivor of one of the more brutal fights for the gavel in U.S. history.

At the core of the emerging deal is the reinstatement of a House rule that would allow a single lawmaker to make a motion to “vacate the chair,” essentially calling a vote to oust the speaker. McCarthy had resisted allowing it, because it had been held over the head of past Republican Speaker John Boehner, chasing him to early retirement.

The chairman of the chamber’s Freedom Caucus, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, who had been a leader in Trump’s efforts to challenge the 2020 presidential election, appeared receptive to the proposed package, tweeting the adage from Ronald Reagan, “Trust but verify.”

Other wins for the holdouts include provisions in the proposed deal to expand the number of seats available on the House Rules Committee, to mandate 72 hours for bills to be posted before votes and to promise to try for a constitutional amendment that would impose federal limits on the number of terms a person could serve in the House and Senate.

Lest hopes get ahead of reality, conservative holdout Ralph Norman of South Carolina said: “This is round one.”

It could be the makings of a deal to end a standoff that has left the House unable to fully function. Members have not been sworn in and almost no other business can happen. A memo sent out by the House’s chief administrative officer Thursday evening said that committees “shall only carry-out core Constitutional responsibilities." Payroll cannot be processed if the House isn't functioning by Jan. 13.

After a long week of failed votes, Thursday's tally was dismal: McCarthy lost seventh, eighth and then historic ninth, 10th and 11th rounds of voting, surpassing the number from 100 years ago in the last drawn-out fight to choose a speaker.

The California Republican exited the chamber and quipped about the moment: “Apparently, I like to make history.”

Feelings of boredom, desperation and annoyance seemed increasingly evident.

One McCarthy critic, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, cast votes for Trump — a symbolic but pointed sign of the broad divisions over the Republican Party's future. Then he went further, moving the day from protest toward the absurd in formally nominating the former president to be House speaker on the 11th ballot. Trump got one vote, from Gaetz, drawing laughter.

Democrats said it was time to get serious. "This sacred House of Representatives needs a leader," said Democrat Joe Neguse of Colorado, nominating his own party's leader, Hakeem Jeffries, as speaker.

What started as a political novelty, the first time since 1923 a nominee had not won the gavel on the first vote, has devolved into a bitter Republican Party feud and deepening potential crisis.

Democratic leader Jeffries of New York won the most votes on every ballot but also remained short of a majority. McCarthy ran second, gaining no ground.

Pressure has grown with each passing day for McCarthy to somehow find the votes he needs or step aside. The incoming Republican chairmen of the House's Foreign Affairs, Armed Services and Intelligence committees all said national security was at risk.

“The Biden administration is going unchecked and there is no oversight of the White House,” Republicans Michael McCaul, Mike Rogers and Mike Turner wrote in a joint statement.

But McCarthy's right-flank detractors led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Trump, appeared emboldened — even though the former president publicly backed McCarthy.

Republican Party holdouts repeatedly put forward the name of Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, ensuring continuation of the stalemate that increasingly carried undercurrents of race and politics. They also put forward Republican Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, splitting the protest vote.

Donalds, who is Black, is seen as an emerging party leader and a GOP counterpoint to the Democratic leader, Jeffries, who is the first Black leader of a major political party in the U.S. Congress and on track himself to become speaker some day.

Ballots kept producing almost the same outcome, 20 conservative holdouts still refusing to support McCarthy and leaving him far short of the 218 typically needed to win the gavel.

In fact, McCarthy saw his support slipping to 201, as one fellow Republican switched to vote simply “present,” and later to 200. With just a 222-seat GOP majority, he could not spare votes.

The disorganized start to the new Congress pointed to difficulties ahead with Republicans now in control of the House, much the way that some past Republican speakers, including Boehner, had trouble leading a rebellious right flank. The result: government shutdowns, standoffs and Boehner's early retirement.

The longest fight for the gavel started in late 1855 and dragged on for two months, with 133 ballots, during debates over slavery in the run-up to the Civil War.

___

AP writers Mary Clare Jalonick and Kevin Freking contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • AOC floats 'coalition government' after McCarthy fails to win House speaker vote

    Progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said a "coalition government" is one option Republican leader Kevin McCarthy of California must consider if he can't win enough votes to be House speaker.

  • Mike White will start for Jets against Dolphins

    The Dolphins haven’t named a starter for their Week 18 game against the Jets, but Jets head coach Robert Saleh has revealed his choice. Mike White will get the start for the second straight week. White did not look fully recovered from the fractured ribs that caused him to miss two games while turning the [more]

  • Letters to the Editor: What won't Kevin McCarthy give up to have power? He's totally unfit to be speaker

    Vote after vote after vote make clear: Kevin McCarthy desperately wants to be speaker, and he's willing to make any deal to get there.

  • Murray's early exploits lead Nuggets to rout of Clippers

    Jamal Murray sparked Denver early by scoring 13 of his 18 points in the first quarter, and the Nuggets led by as many as 43 in cruising to a 122-91 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. The Nuggets picked the perfect time to turn in one of their best performances of the season. In a nationally televised game, Denver was pushing the pace and showing why the team is tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference.

  • Three Brooklyn Nets in the top 10 in first round of NBA All-Star fan voting

    Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Nic Claxton could be playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game

  • Notre Dame a contender for former five-star defensive lineman?

    Besides Sam Hartman, what is your biggest want in the transfer portal for Notre Dame?

  • Sugar cane burn season still blankets Florida with smoke, even after study showing it kills people

    Researchers concluded that two to three people die prematurely each year because of their exposure to sugar cane fires. But the burns continue.

  • Tesla slashes Model 3, Model Y prices in China for second time in 3 months

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla cut car prices in China for the second time in less than three months on Friday, deepening its discounts in the world's largest auto market as competition picks up and the demand outlook darkens. On Friday, the U.S. automaker slashed prices for all versions of its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China by between 6% to 13.5%, according to Reuters calculations based on the prices shown on the website. The move comes after industry association data showed December deliveries of Tesla's China-made cars fell to 55,796, the lowest in five months, as it reduced output and lowered prices to deal with rising inventories.

  • India set to post BoP deficit for 2 straight years - StanChart

    India is set to post a balance of payment deficit for the second straight year in the next fiscal, which would be the first such instance in two decades, Standard Chartered Bank said on Friday. The foreign bank expects the country to record a BoP deficit of $24 billion this fiscal year and $5.5 billion in the next, against a surplus of $47.5 billion last year. "Higher commodity prices, better growth in India compared to the rest of the world, and higher global interest rates amid cautious risk appetite could keep the C/A (current account)deficit wide and contain capital inflows in FY24," Anubhuti Sahay, head of South Asia Economic Research (India) at Standard Chartered Bank, India, said in a note.

  • This Mississippi deer hunter was studying for exams. He went home with a 150-class buck

    After three years of seeing a trophy buck on trail cameras, a Mississippi teen studying for exams harvested it.

  • Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone fined $105K, can't run for office for 5 years

    Ex-Ohio governor candidate Joe Blystone’s sloppy campaign donation collection led to a $105,000 fine and a five-year ban on him running for office.

  • Joseph Gordon-Levitt! Serena Williams! Glass Onion Casting Directors Break Down the Movie's Cameos

    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, the sequel to the 2019 hit Glass Onion, features several surprise appearances. Casting directors Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe explain the stories behind them

  • Student Claims She Was Disciplined By College For Personal Social Media Posts

    Kimberly is a Ph.D. candidate who claims her right to free speech was violated after she was sanctioned by the pharmacological college she attends for posting content to social media that violated their professional code of conduct. “I’m not doing these things on the clock while at work,” says Kimberly, adding, “Once I’m off the clock and at home – leave me alone.” Kimberly claims she’s suing the school because they “spied” on her social media and threatened to expel her from the program. She says, “I wanted to move forward and sue them so they know not to mess with me and don’t do this to anyone else.” Watch the video above to hear more about Kimberly’s story and why she says she doesn’t believe the school should have the power to impose restrictions on what she posts to her personal social media. This episode of Dr. Phil, “You Can’t Post That!” airs Wednesday. And later, Dr. Phil explores how some emojis are being misused, misinterpreted, and causing awkward conversations online. Check your local listing for airtimes. TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Strong opinion you want to share?

  • Republicans spotted lobbying members on House floor as McCarthy fails fourth vote

    Republicans spotted lobbying members on House floor as McCarthy fails fourth vote to become speaker

  • Trump lawyers questioned Nevada’s 2020 vote, records show

    Nevada's most populous county has provided the U.S. Justice Department special counsel with correspondence that shows lawyers for then-President Donald Trump raising concerns about the integrity of the 2020 voting process that were later deemed baseless, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press. Trump's allies also demanded information about workers who were tasked with counting the votes, a request the county registrar sought to delay out of fear for the workers' safety. The correspondence was provided by Clark County to Jack Smith, the special counsel tasked with investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the results of the election, in response to a subpoena seeking communications between Trump associates and county officials.

  • Force behind Arizona's 'show me your papers' law dead at 75

    Russell Pearce, a Republican lawmaker who was the driving force behind Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration legislation known as the “show me your papers” law and other anti-immigrant measures, has died. Pearce's family said on social media that he died Thursday at his home in Mesa, Arizona, after falling ill. Pearce rose to brief national prominence more than a decade ago while advocating for tougher border policies for Arizona, one of the busiest hubs for illegal immigration in the United States.

  • Chefs reveal 11 of the best breakfast dishes you can make in an air fryer

    According to culinary experts, everything from bacon and sausage to doughnuts and cinnamon rolls can be made in an air fryer.

  • Downtown San Francisco with wettest 10-day period in over 150 years

    The National Weather Service Bay Area has reported that Downtown San Francisco has seen the wettest 10-day period since 1871. From December 26th of last year to January 4, 2023, the city has received 10.33 inches of rain.

  • Dodge to reveal final 'Last Call' car on March 20 in Las Vegas

    Dodge announced the reveal date for the final "Last Call" Charger and/or Challenger, and will turn the event into a big muscle car-themed party.

  • The 20 Republicans holding the speakership hostage are employing Trumpian tactics while blatantly ignoring Trump's advice, extremism expert says

    Far-right lawmakers have taken a page from Trump's playbook: Politics as performance and performance over principle, expert Eric K. Ward said.